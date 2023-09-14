Unlocking the Secrets of Manufacturing and Supply Deals Across Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2019-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply deals from 2019 to 2023.

The report provides access to manufacturing and supply deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of manufacturing and supply dealmaking and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in manufacturing and supply as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of manufacturing and supply deals.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading manufacturing and supply deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of manufacturing and supply deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the manufacturing and supply deal.

The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2019. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in manufacturing and supply dealmaking since 2019.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about manufacturing and supply alliances.

Key benefits

Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2019
  • Browse manufacturing and supply deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Manufacturing and Supply Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

  • Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking in the biopharma industry
  • Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure
  • Directory of manufacturing and supply deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
  • The leading manufacturing and supply deals by value
  • Most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers
  • The leading manufacturing and supply partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the rights granted or optioned?
  • What rights are granted by the agreement?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of manufacturing and supply deal
2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2019
2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by year, 2019-2023
2.3.2. manufacturing and supply dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2023
2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2023
2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2023
2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2023
2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2023
2.4. Reasons for entering into manufacturing and supply partnering deals
2.5. The future of manufacturing and supply deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. manufacturing and supply agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading manufacturing and supply deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

Chapter 6 - manufacturing and supply deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. manufacturing and supply deals with contracts 2019-2023

Deal directory
Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by companies A-Z
Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by therapy area
Deal directory - manufacturing and supply dealmaking by technology type

