Unlocking the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms - A Global Online Summit Featuring Leading Health Experts

News provided by

MyVitalC

21 Feb, 2024, 09:32 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  [Online Summit] - In an effort to defy age-related illnesses and promote a healthier, more fulfilling life, Uncovering the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms is set to take place online and FREE from February 26 to March 3, 2024. This groundbreaking event, a collaboration between MyVitalC and HealthMeans, will feature insights from over 50 renowned longevity experts, including the likes of David Asprey, Dr. Gundry, and Ben Greenfield.

Continue Reading
Over 50 renowned longevity experts, including the likes of David Asprey, Dr. Gundry, and Ben Greenfield
Over 50 renowned longevity experts, including the likes of David Asprey, Dr. Gundry, and Ben Greenfield

The summit aims to address the growing shift in the research and medical communities towards understanding longevity. It seeks to answer crucial questions: Can we live longer? Yes. Can we live healthier? Yes. But why live longer if you don't have health, vitality, and a youthful mindset?

Keynote speakers for the event include:

  • David Asprey, "The Father of Biohacking," sharing insights on longevity strategies.
  • Dr. Steven Gundry, a world-famous heart surgeon, providing paradigm-shifting insights into heart health and longevity.
  • Ben Greenfield, offering a blueprint to a healthier life and unlocking key pillars for health and longevity.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from a diverse range of experts covering topics such as genetic testing for longevity, holistic approaches to bone health, the impact of diet on aging, and much more. The event will provide practical advice and strategies to empower individuals to slow or halt the aging process.

"When you register today, you'll gain instant access to free gifts from speakers like Ben Greenfield, Matt Gallant, and Lucija Sironic," said Christopher Burres, the organizer of the event. "These gifts include insights on unlocking the blueprint to a healthier life, the optimal longevity diet, and navigating longevity through biological age testing."

Over the course of the event, participants will have access to talks and discussions on various topics, including the connection between dental health and overall well-being, the impact of chronic inflammation on longevity, and the role of stem cells in unlocking the body's healing potential.

"The summit is not just about living longer; it's about living better," emphasized Burres. "We want to rewrite the aging narrative and help people discover what they can do now to extend their healthy lifespan."

Registration is now open, and attendees will also receive bonus gifts, including eReports on enhancing energy, a list of top longevity supplements, and more. Health professionals are also encouraged to participate to gain valuable insights and tools to share with their clients.

To register for Uncovering the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms and access these transformative insights, visit https://secretstolongevity.byhealthmeans.com/?idev_id=33732.

SOURCE MyVitalC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.