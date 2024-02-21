Unlocking the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms - A Global Online Summit Featuring Leading Health Experts

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- [Online Summit] - In an effort to defy age-related illnesses and promote a healthier, more fulfilling life, Uncovering the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms is set to take place online and FREE from February 26 to March 3, 2024. This groundbreaking event, a collaboration between MyVitalC and HealthMeans, will feature insights from over 50 renowned longevity experts, including the likes of David Asprey, Dr. Gundry, and Ben Greenfield.

The summit aims to address the growing shift in the research and medical communities towards understanding longevity. It seeks to answer crucial questions: Can we live longer? Yes. Can we live healthier? Yes. But why live longer if you don't have health, vitality, and a youthful mindset?

Keynote speakers for the event include:

David Asprey , "The Father of Biohacking," sharing insights on longevity strategies.

, "The Father of Biohacking," sharing insights on longevity strategies. Dr. Steven Gundry , a world-famous heart surgeon, providing paradigm-shifting insights into heart health and longevity.

, a world-famous heart surgeon, providing paradigm-shifting insights into heart health and longevity. Ben Greenfield , offering a blueprint to a healthier life and unlocking key pillars for health and longevity.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from a diverse range of experts covering topics such as genetic testing for longevity, holistic approaches to bone health, the impact of diet on aging, and much more. The event will provide practical advice and strategies to empower individuals to slow or halt the aging process.

"When you register today, you'll gain instant access to free gifts from speakers like Ben Greenfield, Matt Gallant, and Lucija Sironic," said Christopher Burres, the organizer of the event. "These gifts include insights on unlocking the blueprint to a healthier life, the optimal longevity diet, and navigating longevity through biological age testing."

Over the course of the event, participants will have access to talks and discussions on various topics, including the connection between dental health and overall well-being, the impact of chronic inflammation on longevity, and the role of stem cells in unlocking the body's healing potential.

"The summit is not just about living longer; it's about living better," emphasized Burres. "We want to rewrite the aging narrative and help people discover what they can do now to extend their healthy lifespan."

Registration is now open, and attendees will also receive bonus gifts, including eReports on enhancing energy, a list of top longevity supplements, and more. Health professionals are also encouraged to participate to gain valuable insights and tools to share with their clients.

To register for Uncovering the Secrets to Longevity: Live Beyond the Norms and access these transformative insights, visit https://secretstolongevity.byhealthmeans.com/?idev_id=33732 .

SOURCE MyVitalC