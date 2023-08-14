Unlocking the Truth About PFAS: Why Testing is Crucial for Our Health and Future Generations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative to shed light on the alarming presence of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in our everyday products, Tabor Place, led by founder Beatrice Gomberg, has embarked on a mission to raise awareness about the perils of PFAS exposure, and has teamed up with PFAS.report to spread awareness on the urgent need for testing. Through rigorous research and a commitment to uncovering the truth, Tabor Place aims to empower individuals with essential knowledge to make informed decisions about their product choices. Beginning with California residents, you can now order your own PFAS blood screening at a discounted price.

Three Compelling Reasons Why PFAS Testing Matters:

Hidden Toxins in Plain Sight: PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have infiltrated numerous aspects of our daily lives, from our waterproof mascara and contact lenses all the way to our stain-resistant furniture and even your Apple Watch Sports band. While media coverage on PFAS continues to rise, there remains a gap in the understanding and gravity of these toxins. Dubbed as "our generation's lead", Beatrice strives to provide comprehensive insights, bridging the information void and highlighting the dangers of PFAS that have been overlooked.

Unveiling the Silent Threat: The pervasive nature of PFAS is cause for concern, as these chemicals do not leave the environment for upwards to 1,000 years and persist in our bodies for 5-7 years, accumulating over time. This build-up in the body, especially the brain, has been linked to a myriad of health issues, including various forms of cancer. Despite their prominence, media outlets often fail to delve into the science behind PFAS toxicity and its devastating consequences.

Taking Control of Our Health: Empowerment through knowledge is the driving force behind Tabor Place. Beatrice, the visionary behind the brand, is passionately delving into academic studies to uncover the real risks associated with PFAS exposure. By deciphering how PFAS compounds are proven to be harmful and advocating for effective solutions, Beatrice aims to inspire individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

"Our Generation's Lead" is a pioneering campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of PFAS exposure, amongst other everyday toxins. Driven by a passion for comprehensive research and a commitment to empowering individuals with accurate information, this campaign aims to bridge the gap in PFAS coverage by exploring the science, health risks, and actionable solutions. Led by Beatrice Gomberg, a visionary advocate for informed decision-making, "Our Generation's Lead" is determined to spark a movement towards a healthier, PFAS-free future.

Campaign Strategy and Timeline:

The "Our Generation's Lead" campaign by Tabor Place is set to kickstart its impactful journey with a two-week rollout plan:

Week One: A comprehensive press release highlighting the urgency of PFAS testing and the alarming health risks associated with these toxins; while also emphasizing the lack of comprehensive coverage on the topic and the need for reliable information.

Week Two: An engaging video presentation on Tabor Place social accounts, slated for release on August 21, 2023, will further delve into the science behind PFAS toxicity. Beatrice will share her personal test results from PFAS.report proving the positive effects that come with conscious decision making to reduce exposure to these toxins.

Join us in unveiling the truth about PFAS – the "forever chemicals" that threaten the health of our communities and the well-being of future generations. Together, we can take a proactive stance towards protecting ourselves, our families, and the environment from the insidious grip of PFAS toxins.

About PFAS.report:

To learn more about PFAS blood screening and testing, visit https://pfas.report/

About Tabor Place:

Tabor Place is a company founded by a millennial mom driven by a deep concern for her childrens' well-being in an increasingly plastic-saturated world. Fueled by her own high standards for safety and style, founder Beatrice Gomberg embarked on a mission to transform everyday products for health-conscious families.

Stemming from the alarming realization that all plastics, including so-called "safe" alternatives harbor harmful chemicals, one of the company's primary focuses is eliminating exposure to harmful chemicals, particularly PFAS, Bisphenols, and Phthalates, which have been linked to serious health concerns.

With an unwavering commitment to transparency, Tabor Place openly shares their laboratory testing results, paving the way for informed consumer choices. The company recognizes the importance of compliance with stringent safety standards and conducts thorough testing on their products, ensuring that every item is rigorously evaluated for potential hazards.

Tabor Place is committed to exceeding legal requirements for testing, and their dedication to accuracy and reliability is reflected in their transparent testing practices .

At Tabor Place, they are not just creating products; they are building a movement. A movement towards mindful consumption, health-conscious choices, and a safer world for the generations to come. Join Tabor Place on their inspiring journey to shape a future where families can thrive without compromising on safety, style, or quality.

