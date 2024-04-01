Unlocking the Zero Energy Devices (ZED) Market: Strategies, Roadmaps and Innovations for Battery-Free, Ultra-Low Power Electronics

01 Apr, 2024, 18:15 ET
You could call a solar flashlight and an anti-theft tag "zero-energy devices" but the subject is about to take a huge leap forward well beyond these.
The day is coming when you never recharge your smart watch or phone and, without need for a battery, they last longer than you do. Internet of Things will be more than a cynical renaming of existing wireless technology because the nodes will genuinely become things-collaborating-with-things and they will be affordable, much smaller, lasting decades and deployable in tens of billions year without pollution. The delights of promised 6G Communications in 2030 will be possible only with ZED metasurfaces enhancing the propagation path and it enabling edge-computing client ZED.
The heart of the report consists of chapters on how to address certain important sectors with ZED then seven chapters on the important ZED enabling technologies emerging 2024-2044 to drive your success. Enjoy close examination of the latest research pipeline and realistic timescales and requirements for commercial success with much distilled into new SWOT appraisals, comparison charts and infograms.
6G Communications is planned for 2030, with a radically improved form in 2035. The report highlights how it will both need widespread ZED in its infrastructure to succeed and it may enable huge numbers of edge computing ZED client devices.
You can create a billion-dollar business from making the next ZED materials or devices as detailed in this report.
Some of the questions answered:
- How can I create a $1 billion ZED business?
- Potential competitors, partners, acquisitions?
- Market and technology roadmap for 2024-2044?
- Technology readiness and potential improvement?
- Appraisal of needs and appropriate technology options?
- Market drivers and forecasts of background parameters?
- Market forecasts by technology and application 2024-2044?
- Deep analysis of research pipeline including 2024 with implications?
- Explanation of trend to "massless energy", and other structural electronics?
- Battery-free, ultra-low power electronics, non-toxic, non-flammable options emerging?
Key Topics Covered:
- Definition, examples and future need for zero energy devices
- ZED opportunity with 6G Communications RIS, CPE and client devices
- ZED progress with wireless sensors, IOT, personal and other electronics
- Strategies to achieve fit-and-forget battery-free ZED
- Ultra-low power electronics, sensors, and electrics
- Powering devices only when interrogated: backscatter, SWIPT, WIET, WPT for EAS, RFID, IOT, 6G Communications and other electronics
- Harvesting electromagnetic waves: photovoltaics to power devices
- Harvesting ambient electromagnetic waves: RF harvesting power for devices and communication by recycling existing emissions
- Mechanical harvesting for devices (acoustic, vibration, linear and rotational motion) using electrodynamics, piezoelectrics, triboelectrics, pyroelectrics, evaporative hydrovoltaics, microbial fuel cells (biofuel harvesting)
- Multi-mode energy harvesting for devices
- Supercapacitors, variants and massless energy for battery-free ZED
Companies Featured
- 8Power
- Abbott Diabetes
- Actima
- Aerovironment
- Amazon Tech.
- AMS Osram
- Analog Devices
- Apple
- AVX
- Canon
- Cap-XX
- Casio
- CEDES
- Cooper Bussmann
- Cornell Dubilier
- Corning
- Denso
- Drayson Technologies
- Dytran
- ELBIT
- EnOcean
- Ericsson
- Ethicon
- Fairchild
- Garmin
- General Electric
- Halliburton
- Hitachi Rail
- Hoffmann La Roche
- InfinityPV
- IOT Energy
- Jinko Solar
- Kinetron
- Knowles
- Lamborghini
- LG
- Licap
- Lightyear
- Lumentum
- Maxwell Tech
- Medtronic
- Metamaterial Inc.
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Modtronic
- Monitor tech.
- Mouser
- Musashi ES
- NEC
- Nokia
- Nowi
- NTT DoCoMo
- NXP Semiconductor
- Olag
- OLEDCom
- Optixal
- Orange
- Panasonic
- PI Process Tech.
- Pure LiFi
- Qualcomm
- Raspberry Pi
- Reliance Industries
- Renesas
- Renessense
- Ricoh
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung
- Sensata Technologies
- Sharp
- Signify
- SolAero
- Solar Frontier
- Sono Motors
- Sony
- Strong Force IOT Portfolio
- Synaptics
- Taiyo Yuden
- TDK
- TE Connectivity
- Teledyne
- Tesla
- Tiamat
- VINATech
- VLNComm
- WAGO
- Walmart Apollo
- Wurth
- Zero Energy Development
- ZTE
