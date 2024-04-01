Unlocking the Zero Energy Devices (ZED) Market: Strategies, Roadmaps and Innovations for Battery-Free, Ultra-Low Power Electronics

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Energy Devices ZED: Self-Powered and Backscatter-Powered Electronics and Electrics Markets, Technology 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

You could call a solar flashlight and an anti-theft tag "zero-energy devices" but the subject is about to take a huge leap forward well beyond these.

The day is coming when you never recharge your smart watch or phone and, without need for a battery, they last longer than you do. Internet of Things will be more than a cynical renaming of existing wireless technology because the nodes will genuinely become things-collaborating-with-things and they will be affordable, much smaller, lasting decades and deployable in tens of billions year without pollution. The delights of promised 6G Communications in 2030 will be possible only with ZED metasurfaces enhancing the propagation path and it enabling edge-computing client ZED.

The heart of the report consists of chapters on how to address certain important sectors with ZED then seven chapters on the important ZED enabling technologies emerging 2024-2044 to drive your success. Enjoy close examination of the latest research pipeline and realistic timescales and requirements for commercial success with much distilled into new SWOT appraisals, comparison charts and infograms.

6G Communications is planned for 2030, with a radically improved form in 2035. The report highlights how it will both need widespread ZED in its infrastructure to succeed and it may enable huge numbers of edge computing ZED client devices.

You can create a billion-dollar business from making the next ZED materials or devices as detailed in this report.

Some of the questions answered:

How can I create a $1 billion ZED business?

ZED business? Potential competitors, partners, acquisitions?

Market and technology roadmap for 2024-2044?

Technology readiness and potential improvement?

Appraisal of needs and appropriate technology options?

Market drivers and forecasts of background parameters?

Market forecasts by technology and application 2024-2044?

Deep analysis of research pipeline including 2024 with implications?

Explanation of trend to "massless energy", and other structural electronics?

Battery-free, ultra-low power electronics, non-toxic, non-flammable options emerging?

Key Topics Covered:

Definition, examples and future need for zero energy devices

ZED opportunity with 6G Communications RIS, CPE and client devices

ZED progress with wireless sensors, IOT, personal and other electronics

Strategies to achieve fit-and-forget battery-free ZED

Ultra-low power electronics, sensors, and electrics

Powering devices only when interrogated: backscatter, SWIPT, WIET, WPT for EAS, RFID, IOT, 6G Communications and other electronics

Harvesting electromagnetic waves: photovoltaics to power devices

Harvesting ambient electromagnetic waves: RF harvesting power for devices and communication by recycling existing emissions

Mechanical harvesting for devices (acoustic, vibration, linear and rotational motion) using electrodynamics, piezoelectrics, triboelectrics, pyroelectrics, evaporative hydrovoltaics, microbial fuel cells (biofuel harvesting)

Multi-mode energy harvesting for devices

Supercapacitors, variants and massless energy for battery-free ZED

Companies Featured

8Power

Abbott Diabetes

Actima

Aerovironment

Amazon Tech.

AMS Osram

Analog Devices

Apple

AVX

Canon

Cap-XX

Casio

CEDES

Cooper Bussmann

Cornell Dubilier

Corning

Denso

Drayson Technologies

Dytran

ELBIT

EnOcean

Ericsson

Ethicon

Fairchild

Garmin

General Electric

Halliburton

Hitachi Rail

Hoffmann La Roche

InfinityPV

IOT Energy

Jinko Solar

Kinetron

Knowles

Lamborghini

LG

Licap

Lightyear

Lumentum

Maxwell Tech

Medtronic

Metamaterial Inc.

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Modtronic

Monitor tech.

Mouser

Musashi ES

NEC

Nokia

Nowi

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductor

Olag

OLEDCom

Optixal

Orange

Panasonic

PI Process Tech.

Pure LiFi

Qualcomm

Raspberry Pi

Reliance Industries

Renesas

Renessense

Ricoh

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Sensata Technologies

Sharp

Signify

SolAero

Solar Frontier

Sono Motors

Sony

Strong Force IOT Portfolio

Synaptics

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

TE Connectivity

Teledyne

Tesla

Tiamat

VINATech

VLNComm

WAGO

Walmart Apollo

Wurth

Zero Energy Development

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy53br

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets