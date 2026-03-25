Unlocking Value: The Data-Driven Case for Scalable Gold Assets

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gold demand officially crossed the 5,000-tonne mark for the first time in 2025[1]. While institutional appetite is growing rapidly, new mining supply is struggling to keep pace. Central banks are stepping in heavy to fill their vaults, acquiring a massive 863 tonnes last year. This isn't just a temporary blip. The World Gold Council recently confirmed that emerging market institutions are continuing to broaden their holdings with no structural slowdown in sight[2]. This pivotal supply crunch is shining a bright spotlight on scalable, undervalued operations. Leading the charge to capture this demand are agile operators including Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), B2Gold (NYSE-A: BTG) (TSX: BTO), Perseus Mining (TSX: PRU) (OTCPK: PMNXF), Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) (TSX: ARIS), and Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO).

The macro setup is looking undeniably strong for the sector. A recent Reuters poll of 30 analysts placed the 2026 gold price median at a record $4,746.50 per ounce, driven by sovereign buying, a weakening dollar, and falling real yields[3]. Adding weight to this trend, State Street's March 2026 Gold Monitor highlighted that gold remains significantly under-owned relative to its historic returns. With US 5-year real yields hitting multi-year lows and ETF inflows accelerating, the data points to a clear, structural window of opportunity[4]. For investors paying attention, this creates a compelling environment for capital-efficient mining companies to generate near-term cash flow and unlock long-term shareholder value.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has announced that the Government of Tanzania has formally initiated the process to incorporate its statutory 16% non-dilutable free carried interest in the Tembo mining licences. For investors unfamiliar with how mining works in Tanzania, this is not a setback. It is a required regulatory step under the country's Mining Act, and its formal initiation is a signal that the project is moving forward rather than sitting still.

At the same time, LVG says it is in the final stages of negotiating a binding agreement with Nyati Resources, a well-established Tanzanian mining operator. The proposed deal would allow LVG to begin toll milling, which means processing mineralized materials through an existing facility rather than building one from scratch. That distinction matters for investors: it removes the need for heavy upfront capital spending and opens a path to early cash flow without waiting years for a new plant to be built and commissioned.

"The initiation of the Government participation process is an important and positive step for Tembo, reflecting continued progress within Tanzania's established regulatory framework," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "At the same time, we are nearing completion of a binding agreement with Nyati Resources, which has the potential to enable near-term production and cash flow. Advancing these workstreams in parallel positions Tembo to transition from an exploration-stage asset toward development in a capital-efficient manner."

The Tembo news builds on a foundation of recent positive developments across LVG's Tanzanian portfolio. The company's Imwelo Project recently confirmed gold recovery rates of up to approximately 97% using conventional processing methods, with roughly 84% of gold directly cyanide-leachable and strong gravity recovery confirmed across multiple test programs. A completed drill program at Area C returned grades including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 metres, confirming mineralization extends beyond the current pit design. Geotechnical studies supported consolidation of Area C into a single open pit, and the Tembo Project separately returned surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal sampling sites.

Lake Victoria Gold holds a 100% interest in both the Tembo and Imwelo projects, counts Barrick Gold among its strategic investors, and has a management and director group that collectively owns more than 60% of outstanding shares. With two advancing assets, improving metallurgy, and a regulatory pathway now formally underway, LVG is presenting itself as a near-term production story in a jurisdiction with deep established mining infrastructure.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

B2Gold (NYSE-A: BTG) (TSX: BTO) achieved record annual revenue of over $3 billion in 2025, selling 927,797 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $3,299 per ounce. Full-year consolidated gold production reached 979,604 ounces, meeting guidance, while adjusted net income came in at $612 million or $0.46 per share — more than double the prior year.

"Our 2025 results reflect strong operational execution across all four mines, with record revenue and cash flow driven by disciplined cost management and a favorable gold price environment," said Clive T. Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold. "The Goose Mine achieved commercial production in October, and we remain focused on ramping throughput to unlock its full potential as a cornerstone of our long-term growth profile."

With 2026 consolidated gold production guided at 820,000 to 970,000 ounces, B2Gold has declared a Q1 2026 dividend of $0.02 per share and maintains $750 million available under its revolving credit facility. The Goose Mine ramp-up, Fekola Regional permit receipt, and Antelope underground development at Otjikoto are expected to drive production growth into 2027 and beyond.

Perseus Mining (TSX: PRU) (OTCPK: PMNXF) acquired a 9.9% stake in Aurum Resources Limited for A$23.69 million, participating in Aurum's equity raising to gain exposure to the Boundiali Gold Project in northern Côte d'Ivoire; a 100 Mt at 1.0 g/t resource totaling 3.0 Moz located along strike from Perseus Mining's operating Sissingué gold mine.

"The Aurum team have done an excellent job assembling a highly prospective tenement package and building a significant resource base at a relatively low cost," said Managing Director and CEO Craig Jones of Perseus Mining. "The location of their discoveries presents potential future synergies and Perseus is pleased to be able to support Aurum in developing the project."

The Boundiali Gold Project's northern tenements are adjacent to Perseus Mining's active Bagoé satellite mining area, presenting potential operational and infrastructure synergies as the project advances through pre-development and study phases.

Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) (TSX: ARIS) delivered record financial results for full-year 2025, reporting gold production of 256,503 ounces (above the guidance midpoint and a 22% increase year-over-year) alongside gold revenue of $909 million and adjusted EBITDA of $464 million, both up sharply from 2024.

"During 2025, our operations generated $322 million of cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes, fully funding our growth and expansion initiatives," said Chair and CEO Neil Woodyer of Aris Mining. "At Segovia, the ramp-up of the second mill is progressing well and contributed to record financial results during the year. At Marmato, development in the Bulk Mining Zone is ahead of schedule, materially reducing execution risk as we advance construction of the new carbon-in-pulp processing facility, which remains on schedule for first gold in Q4 2026."

Aris Mining guides 2026 consolidated gold production of 300,000 to 350,000 ounces, weighted to the second half of the year. Longer-term growth is anchored by Soto Norte (where an environmental license application is targeted for Q2 2026) and Toroparu in Guyana, where a prefeasibility study is expected in the second half of 2026 ahead of a potential construction decision in early 2027.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO) signed a road relocation agreement with Brazilian federal infrastructure authority DNIT that unlocks significant additional reserve potential at its Borborema mine in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, allowing conversion of indicated resources into probable reserves and growing the total reserve base 82% to approximately 1.5 million ounces. An updated feasibility study outlines a mine life of 20.5 years with weighted average annual production of 65,000 ounces and an after-tax NPV of $612.5 million at an assumed gold price of $2,274 per ounce.

"This agreement is a major milestone that significantly accelerates value creation at Borborema," said President and CEO Rodrigo Barbosa of Aura Minerals. "Borborema perfectly demonstrates our strategy: start production as quickly as possible, generate positive cash flow in a de-risked environment, and then unlock further upside."

Aura Minerals will now advance engineering and capacity expansion while the road relocation proceeds, with the ore body remaining open along strike and at depth. A new Resources and Reserves report is expected by the end of Q1 2026, concurrent with the publication of the company's annual 20-F filing.

SOURCE CONTINUED: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company. Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company has not completed a feasibility study on the Tembo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Any decision to advance the Project toward production, including through potential toll milling or other third-party processing arrangements, is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure.

There is no certainty that any production decision will be made or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, metallurgical performance, availability and terms of processing arrangements with third parties, capital and operating cost estimates, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, permitting, and other risks. this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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