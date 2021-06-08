Unlocking Value Through KPMG Impact's Holistic Solution

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses around the world increasingly recognize that effectively navigating the environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperative creates opportunity for their organizations today and tomorrow. Over the past year, C-suite executives and board members at leading companies have become even more engaged in their enterprise's ESG performance to ensure they get it right.

KPMG U.S. is focused on helping companies across industries seize this opportunity to make business better, building trust with key stakeholders and unlocking value within a long-term ESG commitment to create a more sustainable future, while driving profitable and measurable growth today.

"When I think about our firm's role in society and the evolving expectations of our employees, regulators and clients, I start by asking myself: Do we have the right team in place to more deeply integrate ESG into our own business strategy as we assist our clients?" noted KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp.

As part of the global ESG dialogue for many years, KPMG U.S. is keenly attuned to the marketplace's demand for an ESG lens on strategy, operations, transactions and reporting. KPMG delivers a cutting-edge suite of data-driven solutions — KPMG IMPACT — to help clients enhance their ESG performance while also fulfilling the firm's own ESG commitments.

An important step in making KPMG IMPACT's suite of ESG solutions more accessible to the market is appointing Rob Fisher as leader of KPMG IMPACT. The IMPACT team includes Katherine Blue (Advisory), Maura Hodge (Audit) and Brett Weaver (Tax). In this new role, Fisher will work closely with this cross-functional KPMG IMPACT team, industry sector leaders and KPMG's global network to spearhead solution development, orchestrate its go-to-market effort and onboard strategic hires who have the critical skill sets to innovate its ESG service portfolio.

As the leader of the KPMG U.S. Risk Assurance practice and as a longtime client service partner for several of the world's leading organizations, Fisher brings deep understanding on how to help companies execute their value creation strategies, while mitigating risk and complying with regulatory mandates that can affect long-term performance.

Helping clients navigate the ESG journey

KPMG IMPACT recognizes that its clients are at different points in their ESG journey. "Our firm's holistic approach is flexible enough that we can meet our clients wherever they are," Fisher said.

Each business — irrespective of market sector — is unique, requiring tailored ESG solutions and capabilities to meet complex and evolving expectations and capture new market opportunities. KPMG is prepared to help companies, whether they are just formulating their ESG strategy, starting to transform their business models and relationships to execute new ESG-driven business initiatives or preparing to measure their progress and tell their ESG story.

"We are finding that our clients across all industries see this as an opportunity to meaningfully engage their customers, employees and investors in a new way of operating in the future and to build trust with their key stakeholders," Fisher added. "Done well, you can unlock sustainable value to truly set your organization apart."

KPMG IMPACT's services and capabilities leverage its multidisciplinary skills and expansive global network to focus on key ESG themes, such as sustainable finance, climate change and reporting. A wide range of data-driven solutions, technology tools and deep industry experience help clients navigate and simplify the complexities of every stage of their ESG journey.

The KPMG ESG Journey

"Our commitment to ESG has only accelerated with the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented social unrest and activism in 2020," Knopp said. "Never before has the strong connection between the long-term good of the organization and the interests of its stakeholders and society been more apparent."

Last year, at the global level, KPMG U.S. collaborated with other businesses, investors, standard-setters, non-governmental organizations and international organizations through the World Economic Forum to curate a set of 21 core metrics for companies to disclose their progress in the ESG areas of people, planet, prosperity and governance. KPMG has adopted these metrics to guide its actions and measure and report its progress.

KPMG made commitments in each of these four areas and already are investing the necessary time and resources to deliver on our promises. "Like all firms, our journey is unique to the risks and opportunities of our business, the stakeholders we serve and the aspirations of our partners and people," Knopp said. "Our focus in all things is impact rooted in our Values and Culture."

"Our own journey has shown us the upside — and challenges — of effectively meeting the ESG imperative," Fisher added. "Ultimately, we see both a short- and long-term opportunity to make business better."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradication of childhood illiteracy. Learn more at kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Katy Reddin

KPMG LLP

(214-686-6276)

[email protected]om

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

kpmg.com

