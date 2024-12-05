Unlocking Value with AI: 66degrees' AI Revenue Tracking to Grow 3x in 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a leading Data and AI consulting and professional services firm, today announced that AI revenue is tracking to grow 3x in 2024 . This remarkable growth underscores the company's success in helping customers unlock business value by deploying AI solutions focused on customer experience and business operations transformation.

"We have seen a significant shift in the market," said Ben Kessler, CEO of 66degrees. "Customers are moving beyond experimentation and past multiple proofs of concept. Customers are now developing and deploying to production AI solutions that drive business value seen in the P&L through revenue generation and cost reduction."

Carrie Steyer, Chief Customer Officer at 66degrees, added, "Through the strategic application of AI and data, we're empowering our customers to revolutionize their customer experiences and streamline their business operations. Our solutions enable them to achieve unprecedented levels of agility, efficiency, and customer engagement."

66degrees' comprehensive approach to transforming customer experience and business operations is delivered through its strategic advisory, end-to-end implementation, and managed services offerings. Find out more about how 66degrees is shaping the future of work with AI by transforming customer experiences , optimizing business operations , and unlocking business value.

66degrees' 2025 Vision: Shaping the Future of Work with AI-Powered Enterprises

Building on this momentum, 66degrees is setting its sights on a hyper-focused 2025 strategy. The company is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of businesses navigating the complexities of AI integration.

Ken Seier, SVP of AI/ML at 66degrees, shared, "We've built a reputation for ourselves as a leader in AI by focusing on industry solutions that create tangible business value for our customers. To further support our customers advancing AI maturity, we have built out complementary solutions within our Infrastructure, Data Platforms, Analytics, and Productivity & Collaboration practices that help drive enterprise transformation with AI. In addition, our unique delivery methodology, The 66Way, allows our customers to evolve quickly and achieve business and technical goals in an accelerated fashion."

66degrees' 2025 strategy centers around evolving the enterprise with AI, benefiting every knowledge worker and customer with solutions tailored to specific industries. 66degrees' 2025 offerings and approach will include:

Offering industry-specific expertise with proven solutions addressing industry pain points and supported with accelerators that ensure speed to value

with proven solutions addressing industry pain points and supported with accelerators that ensure speed to value Evolving core technology building blocks that support an AI-enabled future , with a full suite of Infrastructure, AppDev, Data Engineering, Analytics, and Productivity & Collaboration offerings

, with a full suite of Infrastructure, AppDev, Data Engineering, Analytics, and Productivity & Collaboration offerings Delivering with the 66degrees Way that creates delight across every step of the customer experience, through our innovation labs, transparent and consistent delivery methodology, and global teams of scale in North America , India , the UK, and South America

"The fascinating evolution in AI-enabled enterprise architectures able to serve internal employees and customers' complex needs simultaneously is forming a new pattern of AI for 'E&E' or 'Everyone and Everything'. AI enabled agents are helping our apps and data supply chains produce faster Data-to-AI integrations. These AI agents also plug into pre-existing BI infrastructure and help calibrate AI initiatives from the vantage-point of the business. This is demanding a more sophisticated approach to cloud engineering and solutions to speed up usage inside broader business value chains safely and securely," said Josh Sutton, SVP of Innovation at 66degrees.

At 66degrees, we're shaping the future of work with cloud, data and AI. We empower, by transforming customer experiences, optimizing business operations, and unlocking business value through the strategic implementation of data, AI, and cloud solutions. We help set a bold vision for an AI-powered future and provide the expertise and support to achieve it with speed and agility. Let's get you there®. Visit www.66degrees.com to learn more.

