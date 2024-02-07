Unlocking Your Inner Power: MY JOURNAL by Dutch Wellness Guru Empowers Readers to Find Happiness

Best Seller Arrives in US on February 27

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haunted by depression and self-doubt for most of her life, Dutch life coach Maggie Maris embarked on a self-discovery journey that led her to discover a powerful secret: our thoughts shape our reality. Now, she shares her inspiration and practical tools in MY JOURNAL: By Finding Yourself, You Find Your Happiness, arriving in the U.S. on February 27. This isn't just a book; it's a personalized roadmap to self-awareness, growth, and lasting happiness, available for pre-order now.

Maggie Maris, author of MY JOURNAL MY JOURNAL book cover

Years of struggle fueled by undiagnosed learning challenges, a demanding home life, and the loss of her father led Maggie to a breaking point. But amidst the darkness, she embarked on a self-discovery quest, shedding labels and seeking the root of her pain. This introspective journey not only healed her but also empowered her to advocate for herself and share her wisdom through her methodology she coined as Maggie's Way, culminating in MY JOURNAL.

This proven and unique guide offers a step-by-step framework through four key areas:

Believe in Change: Cultivate the mindset shift that unlocks your potential. Discover Your True Self: Delve into self-reflection to uncover your authentic self. Take Care of Yourself: Prioritize self-care practices for physical and mental wellbeing. Start Planning Your Dream Life: Set clear goals and create a roadmap to your fulfilling future.

With meaningful writing prompts, inspirational exercises, and Maggie's personal touch, MY JOURNAL becomes your personal coach, guiding you to connect with yourself, develop healthy habits, and unleash your full potential. The book will lead you to discover your talents, create healthy habits and develop clear life goals. By dedicating time to self-care, embracing a positive mindset and reflection, they will be one step closer to being truly happy and feel in control of their life.

"Maggie sees through it all: Your thoughts shape your sense of happiness," says Roger van Kralingen, author of Restart.

Maggie Maris is a writer, life coach, and founder of Maggie's Way, a methodology in the field of mental well-being, with a focus on people who are under significant pressure in our current society. Her first book, MY JOURNAL, is set for release in February 2024. In the book, Maggie outlines the tools and inspiration to create a personal roadmap to self-awareness and happiness. Maggie is also the ultimate expert by experience who, through numerous paths, diagnoses, and experts, found the key to happiness: our thoughts dictate our emotions. Visit www.maggiesway.nl or follow @maggiesway on Instagram for more information.

Excerpts and interviews available upon request.

ARCs are available for review upon request.

Media Contact:

Gina McKenzie

404557-8760

[email protected]

SOURCE Maggie's Way