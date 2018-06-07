Unlucky in Love: The Countries Where Your Marriage is Destined to Fail

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech news and review site, Tech.co, has released a new map which ranks nations according to how 'lucky in love' they are, comparing data on marriage and divorce rates for 50 countries across Europe, America and Australia.

Tech.Co's latest map: Where your marriage is destined to fail

Russia: Most Unlucky in Love

Russia tops the ranking as the nation where couples simply cannot withstand married life. With a divorce rate of 4.7 per 1000 people, separations happen in Russia more frequently than any other country in the study. The nation has the fifth highest marriage rate (8.3 per 1000), suggesting that though Russians try hard to find a life-long partner, few actually succeed.

USA: Top 10 Marriage 'Doom Zone'

Americans are the seventh nationality most likely to call it quits, placing them much higher on the break-up probability ranking than the UK, Ireland and Australia.

While Americans marry at a rate much higher than the norm, with 6.9 ceremonies taking place per 1000 people, their above average divorce rate (2.5 per 1000 people) propels them into the marriage break down 'doom zone'.

Southern Europe and Ireland: In it for the Long Haul

Southern European countries dominate the bottom 10 including Malta (42nd), Bulgaria (44th), Greece (45th) and Italy (47th). A recent census revealed that the average marriage in Italy lasts 18 years, one of the longest tenures in the world.

Ireland takes the top spot as the country where marriages are most likely to survive with the lowest divorce rate in the world (0.6 per 1000 people). While this indicates that Irish couples are best at finding their soulmate, the result could be down to Ireland's strict divorce law which demands proof couples have lived apart for at least four of the previous five years.

Top 10

Russia Belarus Lithuania Moldova Latvia Ukraine USA Georgia Denmark Sweden

Bottom 10

50. Ireland

49. Bosnia & Herzegovina

48. Slovenia

47. Italy

46. Montenegro

45. Greece

44. Bulgaria

43. Croatia

42. Malta

41. Serbia

