Unlucky in Love: The Countries Where Your Marriage is Destined to Fail
Study investigates 50 countries to determine where your marriage is least likely to survive the test of time
Russia: marital relationships are most at risk; highest marriage and highest divorce rates
USA: ranked 7th place in marriage 'doom zone'
08:32 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech news and review site, Tech.co, has released a new map which ranks nations according to how 'lucky in love' they are, comparing data on marriage and divorce rates for 50 countries across Europe, America and Australia.
Russia: Most Unlucky in Love
Russia tops the ranking as the nation where couples simply cannot withstand married life. With a divorce rate of 4.7 per 1000 people, separations happen in Russia more frequently than any other country in the study. The nation has the fifth highest marriage rate (8.3 per 1000), suggesting that though Russians try hard to find a life-long partner, few actually succeed.
USA: Top 10 Marriage 'Doom Zone'
Americans are the seventh nationality most likely to call it quits, placing them much higher on the break-up probability ranking than the UK, Ireland and Australia.
While Americans marry at a rate much higher than the norm, with 6.9 ceremonies taking place per 1000 people, their above average divorce rate (2.5 per 1000 people) propels them into the marriage break down 'doom zone'.
Southern Europe and Ireland: In it for the Long Haul
Southern European countries dominate the bottom 10 including Malta (42nd), Bulgaria (44th), Greece (45th) and Italy (47th). A recent census revealed that the average marriage in Italy lasts 18 years, one of the longest tenures in the world.
Ireland takes the top spot as the country where marriages are most likely to survive with the lowest divorce rate in the world (0.6 per 1000 people). While this indicates that Irish couples are best at finding their soulmate, the result could be down to Ireland's strict divorce law which demands proof couples have lived apart for at least four of the previous five years.
Top 10
- Russia
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Moldova
- Latvia
- Ukraine
- USA
- Georgia
- Denmark
- Sweden
Bottom 10
50. Ireland
49. Bosnia & Herzegovina
48. Slovenia
47. Italy
46. Montenegro
45. Greece
44. Bulgaria
43. Croatia
42. Malta
41. Serbia
Please credit our research using the following link: https://tech.co/startup-digitizing-divorce-2018-06
To feature the map, contact:
Rachel Thompson
196643@email4pr.com
+442035953848
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unlucky-in-love-the-countries-where-your-marriage-is-destined-to-fail-300661499.html
SOURCE Tech.Co
Share this article