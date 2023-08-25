Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Ground Control Station (GCS) Market to grow by USD 271.02 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground control station (GCS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 271.02 million, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Aerospace & Defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Company Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UAV Ground Control Station Market

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground control station (GCS) market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Aerialtronics DV B.V. - The key offerings of the company include UAV ground control stations such as tablet control systems.

The key offerings of the company include UAV ground control stations such as tablet control systems. Acecore Technologies JL B.V. - The key offerings of the company include UAV ground control stations such as Beyond Visual Line of Site ground network systems.

The key offerings of the company include UAV ground control stations such as Beyond Visual Line of Site ground network systems. Asseco Poland SA - The company offers UAV ground control stations such as the Asseco ground control system field.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (defense UAV GCS, and commercial UAV GCS), and component (hardware and software).

The defense UAV GCS segment will contribute a major share of the market. This is because the defense sector primarily uses drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and target acquisition missions. It aims to replace human involvement with human involvement. The deployment of drones in certain missions reduces the risk to human life. Furthermore, ground control stations for UAVs (GCS) allow commanders to monitor and manage assets such as aircraft, ground stations, and sensors. GCS provides the ultimate means to control and monitor defense vehicles efficiently and flexibly. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This expansion is due to a growing commercial sector, especially in the US, and increasing defense spending has led to an increase in drone activity. In addition, the region's demand for a UAV ground control station is supported by the widespread deployment of tactical UAVs in military and defense roles. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trend

The increasing focus on the development of autonomous GCS is a major trend in the market. In field operations, frontline soldiers need ground control stations (GCSs) that are light, manageable, and can be quickly used amid gunfire and other hazards in the field. Human intervention limits the drone's effectiveness when deployed in the field. In addition, companies are prioritizing the development of automated GCS to enable drone launch, landing, and maintenance without human intervention, thereby ensuring the seamless operation of machine systems advanced drones. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high susceptibility to cyber-attacks is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Acecore Technologies JL B.V.

Aerialtronics DV B.V.

Aeroscout GmbH

AiDrones GmbH

Alpha Unmanned Systems, S.L.

ALTI UAS PTY LTD.

Asseco Poland SA

BAE Systems Plc

Bluebird Aero Systems

Delft Dynamics B.V.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mavtech Srl

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

UAV Ground Control Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 271.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acecore Technologies JL B.V., Aerialtronics DV B.V., Aeroscout GmbH, AiDrones GmbH, Alpha Unmanned Systems, S.L., ALTI UAS PTY LTD., Asseco Poland SA, BAE Systems Plc, Bluebird Aero Systems, Delft Dynamics B.V., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mavtech Srl , Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

