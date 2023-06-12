Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market size is set to grow by USD 1,061.1 million from 2022 to 2027; the development of long-range spy combat drones to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is estimated to grow by USD 1,061.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.74%. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. With the US being the forerunner in the field of attack drone development, the region leads the global market growth. Furthermore, the demand for UCAVs has largely increased as the country is trying to minimize the number of troop casualties in high-risk missions. Moreover, the country also looks forward to the development of cost-effective UCAVs that can be easily deployed for various high-risk missions. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing export demand from smaller economies is a major factor that drives the growth of the global UCAV market. Owing to their superior technology, UCAVs have recently become quite popular and the deployment of autonomous systems is now comparable to the new revolution in combat thanks to advancements in AI technology. Therefore, the growing demand for cutting-edge autonomous technology is pushing small-economy nations to concentrate on new research and UCAV purchases. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The rapid development of anti-drone technology is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global UCAV market. Countries across the globe are simultaneously developing anti-drone defense systems and mechanisms, keeping pace with the development of UAVs. Furthermore, drones used by one nation are always a threat to other nations, and in order to have an effective defense system, nations are focusing on the development of anti-drone technology. For instance, Boeing recently tested a 10 kW anti-drone laser cannon that can shoot down drones. The company is planning to enhance the laser power from 10 kW to 60 kW in order to deploy it with the military. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The development of long-range spy combat drones is an emerging trend influencing the global UCAV market growth. UCAVs are increasingly used as a vital tool in countermeasure operations for national security and these unmanned aerial platforms are being incorporated with weapons that support those operations as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. This is due to the military electronics industry's rapid technical breakthroughs. For instance, CH-5 is capable of a joint strike like its predecessors, CH-3 and CH-4. This is because they can share the same data link and control system. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Aeronautical Systems Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar Tech, Bluebird Aero Systems, C Astral d.o.o., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Edge Autonomy, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skyeton, Textron Systems, The Boeing Co., and Ukrspecsystems.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (medium-altitude ucav and high-altitude UCAV), platform (defense, government, civil, and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the medium-altitude UCAV segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. As a result of the growing need for multi-purpose UAVs, defense authorities focus on the development of medium-altitude UCAVs rather than land-based UAVs, owing to their surveillance and strike capabilities. Furthermore, UCAVs can tackle strategic tasks as stealthy and discreet and have better combat sustainability than manned aircraft. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The naval combat systems market size is expected to increase by USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.79%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers naval combat systems market segmentation by product (weapon systems, C4ISR systems, and electronic warfare systems), platform (surface-based naval combat systems and underwater-based naval combat systems), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). Greater focus on ISR operations is one of the major drivers impacting the naval combat systems market growth.

The Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,751.78 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.78%. The Unmanned Sea Systems Market is analyzed in terms of Type (uuvs and usvs), Technology (remotely operated vehicles and autonomous vehicles). The geography segment includes North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.The defense industry requires technological advancements to ensure successful combat operations which will propel the unnamed sea systems market growth.

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,061.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Israel, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeronautical Systems Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar Tech, Bluebird Aero Systems, C Astral d.o.o., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Edge Autonomy, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skyeton, Textron Systems, The Boeing Co., and Ukrspecsystems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

