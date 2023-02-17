Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% by 2027: Emergence of long-range spy combat drones to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,061.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.74%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market was valued at USD 2,063.31 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2023-2027

Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market - Five forces

The global unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (medium-altitude UCAV and high-altitude UCAV) and platform (defense, government, civil, and commercial).

The medium-altitude UCAV segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Defense authorities are concentrating on the development of medium-altitude UCAVs rather than land-based UAVs due to their surveillance and strike capabilities in response to the growing requirement for multi-purpose UAVs. These unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are more combat-durable than manned aircraft and can handle stealthy, discrete, and strategic tasks. Medium-altitude UCAVs are offered by numerous suppliers. These factors will accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for UCAVs has grown significantly as the nation works to reduce the number of personnel losses during missions with a high degree of danger. The nation anticipates the creation of affordable unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAVs) that can be quickly deployed for a variety of high-risk tasks. The US Air Force has worked with Composite Engineering (CEI) Unmanned Systems division in Sacramento, California , US, to develop a low-cost UCAV technology that can successfully carry out aerial attacks in remote areas where forward basing is challenging. This has been done in response to the growing demand for low-cost attack drones. These factors will accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the global UCAV market is the rising export demand from smaller economies.

Due to developments in AI technology, the deployment of autonomous systems is currently similar to the most recent revolution in warfare.

Small-economy countries are focusing on new research and UCAV purchases as a result of the rising need for cutting-edge autonomous technology.

Developing countries have increased their investments in this sector as a result of the prospective uses of UCAVs for security and surveillance operations in urban areas.

Due to these investments from developing countries, leading defense companies are investing in R&D to come up with very sophisticated UCAVs. During the forecast period, these factors will accelerate the expansion of the global UCAV market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of long-range spy combat drones is the leading trend in the global UCAV market.

UAVs have become an important tool and are used in countermeasure operations for national security. They are incorporated with weapons that support those countermeasures ops.

Due to their multifunctional roles, nations are significantly investing in the development and procurement of UAVs, especially combat UAVs.

Such developments with the growing need for autonomous platforms are likely to fuel the growth of the global UCAV market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

One of the major challenges impeding market growth is the rapid development of anti-drone technology.

Countries across the globe are developing anti-drone defense systems and mechanisms to keep up with the development of UAVs happening worldwide.

They are concentrating on developing anti-drone technologies in order to build a strong defense system as the use of drones by one country is a significant threat to other countries

For instance, Boeing recently tested a 10 kW anti-drone laser cannon that can shoot down drones.

Such developments in anti-drone technology will impede the growth of the global UCAV market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market vendors

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,061.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Israel, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeronautical Systems Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar Tech, Bluebird Aero Systems, C Astral d.o.o., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Edge Autonomy, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skyeton, Textron Systems, The Boeing Co., and Ukrspecsystems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

