Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing export demand from smaller economies to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (Medium-altitutde UCAV and High-altitude UCAV), platform (defense, government, civil, and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

The growing export demand from smaller economies is a key factor driving the growth of the global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) market share. Recent popularity in unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) can be attributed to their cutting-edge technology. The deployment of autonomous systems represents a significant advancement in combat, driven by the progress in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The potential applications of UCAVs in security and surveillance operations within urban areas have further motivated nations to make substantial investments in this sector.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market: Aeronautical Systems Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar Tech, Bluebird Aero Systems, C Astral d.o.o., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Edge Autonomy, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skyeton, Textron Systems, The Boeing Co., and Ukrspecsystems

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.59% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics: Trends & Challenges

The development of long-range spy combat drones is the primary trend in the global UCAV market growth. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have gained increasing significance as vital tools in countermeasure operations aimed at enhancing national security. Furthermore, driven by the rising demand for autonomous platforms, nations are making substantial investments in the development and procurement of UAVs, particularly combat UAVs, due to their multifaceted roles.

The rapid development of anti-drone technology is a major challenge to the growth of the global UCAV market. The use of drones by one nation presents a potential security threat to others, necessitating the development of effective anti-drone technology. A notable instance is Boeing's recent test of a 10 kW anti-drone laser cannon designed to intercept and disable drones.

The unmanned combat aerial vehicle market share growth by the medium-altitude UCAV segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing need for the escalating demand for versatile UAVs, defense authorities are intensively concentrating their efforts on the development of medium-altitude Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) rather than land-based UAVs. This strategic shift is primarily driven by the superior surveillance and strike capabilities of medium-altitude UCAVs.

The UAV ground control station market size is estimated to grow by USD 271.02 million accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2023 and 2027.

The Tethered Drones Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21.64 million.

