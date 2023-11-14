Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing export demand from smaller economies to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

14 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (Medium-altitutde UCAV and High-altitude UCAV), platform (defense, government, civil, and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2023-2027

The growing export demand from smaller economies is a key factor driving the growth of the global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) market share. Recent popularity in unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) can be attributed to their cutting-edge technology. The deployment of autonomous systems represents a significant advancement in combat, driven by the progress in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.  The potential applications of UCAVs in security and surveillance operations within urban areas have further motivated nations to make substantial investments in this sector. 

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market: Aeronautical Systems Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Baykar Tech, Bluebird Aero Systems, C Astral d.o.o., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Edge Autonomy, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skyeton, Textron Systems, The Boeing Co., and Ukrspecsystems
  • Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.59% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics: Trends & Challenges

The development of long-range spy combat drones is the primary trend in the global UCAV market growth. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have gained increasing significance as vital tools in countermeasure operations aimed at enhancing national security.  Furthermore, driven by the rising demand for autonomous platforms, nations are making substantial investments in the development and procurement of UAVs, particularly combat UAVs, due to their multifaceted roles.

The rapid development of anti-drone technology is a major challenge to the growth of the global UCAV market. The use of drones by one nation presents a potential security threat to others, necessitating the development of effective anti-drone technology. A notable instance is Boeing's recent test of a 10 kW anti-drone laser cannon designed to intercept and disable drones.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The unmanned combat aerial vehicle market share growth by the medium-altitude UCAV segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing need for the escalating demand for versatile UAVs, defense authorities are intensively concentrating their efforts on the development of medium-altitude Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) rather than land-based UAVs. This strategic shift is primarily driven by the superior surveillance and strike capabilities of medium-altitude UCAVs.

 Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The UAV ground control station market size is estimated to grow by USD 271.02 million accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2023 and 2027.

The Tethered Drones Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21.64 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by Platform  

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Landscaping Services Market in US to grow by USD 110.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aspen Grove Landscape Group LLC, BrightView Holdings Inc. and Ferrandino and Son Inc., and many more - Technavio

Landscaping Services Market in US to grow by USD 110.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aspen Grove Landscape Group LLC, BrightView Holdings Inc. and Ferrandino and Son Inc., and many more - Technavio

The landscaping services market in US is estimated to grow by USD 110.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.47%. The landscaping...
Menstrual Cups Market size to increase by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Menstrual Cups Market size to increase by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The menstrual cups market size is expected to grow by USD 425.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.