Unmanned Ground Vehicles Global Market Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities in the Development of Fully Autonomous UGVs

The unmanned ground vehicles market is estimated to be USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in military applications like combat support, ISR, mine clearance, etc., and commercial applications like firefighting, CBRN.

Development of smart robots for combat operations

Smart robots are an integral part of modern warfare, and, thus, different countries across the globe are increasing, including these robots in their defense forces. They are essential for combat operations and assist defense forces in various missions. Smart robots are designed to handle a broad range of combat tasks, from picking up snipers to carrying out target acquisitions. These robots can map a potentially large hostile area by accurately identifying and detecting different threats.

The defense forces of different countries focus on developing new robot technologies to enhance their combat capabilities. For instance, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been financing the development of a robotic submarine system since 2020 for use in several applications, right from detecting underwater mines to engaging in anti-submarine operations to protecting ships at harbors.

Increased defense budgets of different countries for unmanned systems

In the last 10 years, emerging economies such as India, China, and Singapore have increased their defense budgets. The US topped the list for military spending in 2021, followed by China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India was the third-largest country in terms of military spending in 2021. The UAE has increased its defense spending by 136% over the past 10 years, owing to its increasing GDP and unrest in the Middle East. In 2021, China increased its defense budget, which is predicted to increase in the coming years. These economies are increasingly investing in defense operations and are potential UGVs and related military robotics markets.

Fully autonomous UGVs: The largest segment of the unmanned ground vehicles market, by Mode of operation.

The fully autonomous operation does not have any human involvement or interference. The autonomous mode enables self sufficiency and can thus perform tasks and execute operations without human intervention. Advanced capabilities, such as secure communications and control, autonomous path following and obstacle avoidance, automatic target tracking, and data compression in UGVs are expected to aid the military in Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (RSTA) missions.

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR): The fastest-growing segment of the unmanned ground vehicles market, by Military Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) is one of the major applications where military satellites are used. UAVs, UGVs, USVs, ROVs, AUVs, etc., are extensively used in ISR applications. Small UGVs are mainly utilized in the military sector to provide battlefield intelligence. Armed forces worldwide no longer rely on human scouts and instead use small robots, which can remain almost invisible to the enemy. These robots help monitor enemy forces or specific areas and send video images to the ground station with GPS assistance.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Use of Robots in Areas Affected by Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Attacks

Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems in Defense and Commercial Sectors

Rising Adoption of UGVs for Counter-Insurgency Operations

Development of Smart Robots for Combat Operations

Improving ISR and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces

Restraints

Requirement for Developing Sophisticated and Highly Reliable UGVs

Lack of Advanced Visual Capabilities in UGVs

Opportunities

Development of Fully Autonomous UGVs

Increased Defense Budgets of Different Countries for Unmanned Systems

Challenges

Requirement for Continuous and Uninterrupted Power Supply in UGVsKey Topics Covered:

