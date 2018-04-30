Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications

At just 5.5 inches in diameter, the TASE250 meets the smaller SWaP (size, weight and power) requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign militaries, as well as those of high-end civilian UAS customers. This lightweight, high-performance camera is designed for the DoD Group 1 (up to 20 lbs.) and Group 2 (21-55 lbs.) unmanned segments. The TASE250 provides both longwave infrared (LWIR) and visible imaging solutions, giving operators improved situational awareness in day and night, an all-digital imaging chain for maximized processing capability and an optimized lens design for enhanced object recognition.

Integrated into this system is on-board video processing with image stabilization, overlays, picture in picture (PIP) and enhancement capability. An on-board GPS/INS with integrated geo pointing and ViewPoint tactical PED (processing, exploitation and dissemination) provides operators the ability to multitask, record and disseminate critical data for use at their fingertips. The TASE250 also includes an optional laser pointer.

"Evolving mission needs require evolving payloads. With the TASE250, military and civilian users now have field-proven imaging capabilities in the smaller size and weight demanded by the new missions," said Kevin Raftery, vice president and GM of UTC Aerospace Systems' Airborne ISR business. "Smaller size and weight means these systems can be deployed at lower altitudes and from a variety of platforms."

The TASE250 will be showcased at AUVSI's Xponential April 30 – May 3, 2018. For more information, stop by the UTC Aerospace Systems booth #3815 or visit http://www.cloudcaptech.com/products/tase-imaging-payloads/.

