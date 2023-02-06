Unmanned Sea Systems Market to Grow by 9.34% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio

Feb 06, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace industry in Germany has had unprecedented success over the last two decades. Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top aviation needs among the different countries. The country's world-class R&D infrastructure and powerful manufacturing base empower international investors to develop cutting-edge technologies for tomorrow's aerospace and defense needs. Compared with other major aerospace and defense manufacturing countries, Germany's rare mix of a powerful manufacturing base and cost efficiency are unique competitive advantages for the current market. To know more, Buy the report!
Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the unmanned sea systems market. The global unmanned sea systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,751.78 million. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (UUVs and USVs), technology (remotely operated vehicles and autonomous vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15+ market vendors including 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, ThyssenKrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp.
Aerospace and defense vendors will try to recover from the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by identifying key suppliers that can be vulnerable in the short- and mid-term. These vendors are also focusing on alternative supply chain strategies, such as vertical integration and exploring new sources of supply to overcome the limited supply of raw materials in the future. Also, in some countries, the government is unveiling plans to support many enterprises in the aerospace and defense sector. The aerospace and defense market also faces inhibitory influences that can hinder the growth prospects of both prime integrators and their supply chains. However, the predisposition for the deployment of UUVs is notably driving the market growth.
- The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is estimated to grow/decline at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,061.1 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the growing export demand from smaller economies, escalating security threats, and the changing nature of advanced warfare.
- The commercial satellite imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,722.63 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the advances in satellite imaging technologies, the growing satellite-based telemetry applications, and the increasing demand for EO imaging systems.
Technavio's analysis of the unmanned sea systems market also includes:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive unmanned sea systems market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the unmanned sea systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the unmanned sea systems market industry across
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the unmanned sea systems market
|
Unmanned Sea Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
168
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
$ 3,751.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
9.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, thyssenkrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global unmanned sea systems market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global unmanned sea systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 UUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on UUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on UUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on UUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on UUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 USVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on USVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on USVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on USVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on USVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Remotely operated vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Remotely operated vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Autonomous vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Autonomous vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 108: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 109: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 General Dynamics Corp.
- Exhibit 115: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Groupe Gorge SA
- Exhibit 120: Groupe Gorge SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Groupe Gorge SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Groupe Gorge SA - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Groupe Gorge SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Groupe Gorge SA - Segment focus
- 12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Exhibit 125: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus
- 12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 130: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 135: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Maritime Robotics AS
- Exhibit 140: Maritime Robotics AS - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Maritime Robotics AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Maritime Robotics AS - Key offerings
- 12.11 Maritime Tactical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Maritime Tactical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Maritime Tactical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Ocean Aero
- Exhibit 145: Ocean Aero - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Ocean Aero - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Ocean Aero - Key offerings
- 12.13 Saab AB
- Exhibit 148: Saab AB - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Saab AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Saab AB - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Saab AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Saab AB - Segment focus
- 12.14 Textron Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Textron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Textron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Textron Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Textron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Textron Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Thales
- Exhibit 158: Thales - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Thales - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Thales - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Thales - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Boeing Co.
- Exhibit 162: The Boeing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: The Boeing Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: The Boeing Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 167: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 168: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 170: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
