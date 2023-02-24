Unmanned Sea Systems Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% by 2027, Emergence of 3D printing and composite materials to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unmanned sea systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,751.78 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.For insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) -Request a sample report

Unmanned sea systems market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market 2023-2027

The global unmanned sea systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer unmanned sea systems in the market are 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, ThyssenKrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp. and others.



Few Vendor Offerings

Unmanned Sea Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (UUVs and USVs), Technology (Remotely operated vehicle and Autonomous vehicle), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The UUVs segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. UUVs are currently deployed as submerged mine countermeasure vehicles (MCVs). They are also used to gather naval ISR and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations. Naval agencies operate two types of UUVs: undersea remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous undersea vehicles (AUVs).

Geography Overview

By geography, the global unmanned sea systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global unmanned sea systems market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is also the fastest-growing region in the global unmanned sea systems market. Several countries are increasing their focus on intensifying maritime defense and surveillance capability, contributing to the unmanned sea systems market in the APAC region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

Government organizations are taking an active interest in funding development projects related to stealth unmanned sea systems.

For instance, as of December 2020 , the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the US DoD and BAE Systems are working on the development of stealth unmanned underwater vehicles that can aid the US Navy submarines to detect adversary submarines in time, while simultaneously reducing the risk of being detected.

, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the US DoD and BAE Systems are working on the development of stealth unmanned underwater vehicles that can aid the US Navy submarines to detect adversary submarines in time, while simultaneously reducing the risk of being detected. Defense agencies are also investing substantially to enhance the combat and surveillance capabilities of their naval platforms.

Key Trends –

The emergence of 3D printing and composite materials is a major trend driving demand for the global unmanned sea systems market. The 3D printing technology helps in producing small micro-components of almost any shape or geometry, reducing the overall size of both components and sea platforms.

There is a growing investment in undersea warfare capabilities on many countries globally. Furthermore, the transition from traditional manned platforms to new unmanned sea vehicles has changed the degree of naval warfare.

Major challenges –

The unmanned sea system presents some unique and difficult design challenges as well as operational restrictions to the naval forces. There are various limitations in operating unmanned sea systems related to speed, extended range, payload carrying capacity, and endurance.

There are various limitations in operating unmanned sea systems related to speed, extended range, payload carrying capacity, and endurance. The systems deployed underwater witness issues with communications. This is primarily because of the water waves distorting transmissions.

At times, the significant amount of debris present underneath the ocean can also damage these systems.

To resolve these issues, vendors are working on augmenting the battery life of unmanned sea systems, which is a highly complex and technically challenging task.

Factors like these hinder the growth of the global unmanned sea systems market during the forecast period.

Know more about the market dynamics - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Unmanned Sea Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Unmanned Sea Systems Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Unmanned Sea Systems Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Unmanned Sea Systems Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Unmanned Sea Systems Market vendors

Related Reports:

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market is projected to grow by USD 8.64 billion with a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The launch of new products is one of the key small unmanned aerial vehicle market trends fueling the market growth.

The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,061.1 million. The growing export demand from smaller economies is a key factor driving the growth of the global UCAV market.

Unmanned Sea Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,751.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, thyssenkrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

