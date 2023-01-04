Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 2,758.17 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market and high business growth. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such marker report that makes aware about the market conditions around. This market report comprises of an array of factors that have an influence on the market and industry which are industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,758.17 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Overview:

The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is a water-borne vessel that can operate without the requirement of human onboard operators. They can be either remotely operated by an operator or are pre-programmed to be able to run on their own. It is usually powered by rapidly rechargeable lithium-ion batteries or solar energy and is mainly used for ocean exploration and maritime purposes.

The unmanned surface vehicle offers various advantages, which can be used for different kinds of applications such as commercial and research, defense purposes, search and rescue, and many more. Its adoption is steadily growing across various industry verticals, such as aquaculture, and has a huge potential to be an ideal vehicle that can be used for disaster management purposes.

Recent Development

In October 2022 , ECA GROUP designed Critical Design Review to promote autonomous robotic systems in the 3rd generation MCM program. This product has helped the company to expand its product portfolio and enhance the offerings to the customers.

, to promote autonomous robotic systems in the 3rd generation MCM program. This product has helped the company to expand its product portfolio and enhance the offerings to the customers. In April 2019 , KONGSBERG launched a brand-new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and sounder USV System. The sounder USV system is a multipurpose platform that was designed to work across different market segments, including surveys. This has helped the company to enhance its product offerings and to grow in the market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market includes:

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for unmanned vehicles for cleaning oceans

Marine pollution, or the contamination of oceans, has been growing over the years. Moreover, about 75% of Earth's surface has been covered by water, of which 97.5% is occupied by the ocean and 2.5% by fresh water. The rapidly increasing population has led to a growing need for fresh water for drinking and other purposes.

Although, the growth in industrialization and globalization has led to a surge in water pollution. A huge amount of plastic waste is being deployed in the ocean which is contaminating the water. In addition, the history of oil and gas exploration and transportation has witnessed several oil spills which have destroyed the aquatic life and quality of water. Along with this, chemical contamination is concerning for health, environmental, and economic reasons which have led to the demand for cleaning such water resources.

Increasing asymmetric threats and use of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) in defense

Unmanned surface vehicles are being revolutionized for naval purposes for the past few years. These vehicles have been evolving from tools to carry out many tasks to systems capable of operating with a high degree of autonomy. Moreover, most countries are facing asymmetric warfare because of different strategies framed by different defense departments.

However, asymmetric warfare can describe conflicts. Such conflicts often involve strategies and tactics of unconventional warfare. The resources of asymmetric threats can be referred to as the attack by individuals, organizations, or nations to target any government, military or some valuable asset in order to acquire the asset or destroy the state. These attacks need to be continuously monitored by countries in order to protect them from any form of attack or any other type of applications such as illegal drug trafficking, air crash, maritime search investigations, payload delivery, and many others.

Growing demand for USV for disaster management

Disasters, whether natural or man-made, have ruthless consequences for human lives, environments, and also artificial constructions. Man-made disasters can range from oil spills to heavy metals to forest fires, namely the deep water horizon oil spill (2010), Chernobyl disaster (1986), and the California wildfires (2018) among others.

The awareness has been growing regarding disasters over the years, and even though the ground, aerial and underwater robots have been used for disaster management (DM), surface vehicles are only starting to gain popularity. Although they are predominantly used for search and rescue purposes, they can be used for the detection of crustal deformation with the help of onboard seismometers and other seaboard pressure sensors.

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Scope and Market Size

By Type

Surface

Sub-Surface

By Application

Defense

Commercial

Scientific Research

Others

By Endurance

100-500 Hours

<100 Hours

500-1000 Hours

>1000 Hours

By Operation

Remote Operated Surface Vehicle

Autonomous Surface Vehicle

By System

Propulsion

Chassis Material

Payload

Component

Software

Communication

By Hull Type

Catamaran (Twin Hulls)

Kayak (Single Hull)

Trimaran (Triple Hulls)

Rigid Inflatable Hull

By Size

Medium (4 to 8 M )

) Small (Less than 4 M )

) Large (8 to 12 M )

) Extra-Large (Above 12 M )

Country Level Analysis: Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

The countries covered in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market owing to the rising adoption of seafloor mapping, an inspection of water quality, and infrastructure such as bridges.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America region as it is home to many giant market players in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market. Germany expected to dominate in Europe region due to rising investment in research and development activities related to autonomous vehicles. China expected to dominate in the Asia-Pacific region due to increasing demand for large USVs for commercial and defense applications such as combat operations, cargo transportation and others.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) industry

Table of Content: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

