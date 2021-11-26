Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 1.91 bn | Growing Demand for Stealth Platform to Drive Growth | Technavio

The unmanned underwater vehicles market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This report identifies the growing demand for stealth platform as one of the prime reasons driving the unmanned underwater vehicles market growth during the next few years.

Market Challenges

Design and operational challenges: Unmanned sea systems present certain design challenges and operational restrictions. Some limitations in operating unmanned underwater vehicles are related to speed, extended range, payload carrying capacity, and endurance.

Unmanned sea systems present certain design challenges and operational restrictions. Some limitations in operating unmanned underwater vehicles are related to speed, extended range, payload carrying capacity, and endurance. Increasing investments for deploying manned submarines: The increasing investments in manned attack submarines can negatively impact the unmanned underwater vehicles market, primarily for the UUVs segment. As most submarines in many countries are nearing the end of their service life, there is a growing need to replace them. This may diminish the investments in UUVs and limit the funding required for developing advanced unmanned underwater vehicles and associated electronics.

The increasing investments in manned attack submarines can negatively impact the unmanned underwater vehicles market, primarily for the UUVs segment. As most submarines in many countries are nearing the end of their service life, there is a growing need to replace them. This may diminish the investments in UUVs and limit the funding required for developing advanced unmanned underwater vehicles and associated electronics. Data breaching due to malicious cyber wars: Occurrences of data leakage can make both manned and unmanned combat platforms vulnerable to threats even before they are commissioned. This is a major challenge for the market.

