Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market worth $ 8.58 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market " By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Application (Commercial Exploration, Defense, Scientific Research, and Miscellaneous), By Payload (Sensors, Cameras, Video Screens, Lighting Systems, and Others), By Propulsion System (Mechanical, Electric, Hybrid, and Others), By Product Type (Small Vehicles, High-capacity Electric Vehicles, Work Class Vehicles, Heavy Work Class Vehicles, Man-Portable, Light Weight Vehicles, Heavy Weight Vehicles, and Large Vehicles) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.58 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.21 % from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=35009

Browse in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Overview

The global unmanned underwater vehicles market is principally driven by the increasing use of unmanned underwater vehicles for maritime security and surveillance in naval forces. In addition, the rise in the number of offshore oil &gas activities is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The global energy demand has tripled in the past 50 years due to various technological reforms in developing economies. As conventional onshore reserves are continuously consuming, offshore resources are executing an important role in meeting this increasing energy demand. For example, the state-owned offshore oil & gas company, CNOOC of China, has declared an improvement in capital expenditure from USD 12.3 billion to USD 13.7 billion (CNY 85.0 billion to CNY 95.0 billion) in 2020. Accelerated technology advancements in UUVs in terms of increased communication and improved depth convenience are anticipated to continue supporting the use of UUVs in the oil & gas sector. Furthermore, the surge in government investments will also accelerate the growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market.

The major players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Oceaneering International, Inc., Subsea 7 S.A., Saab Group, The Boeing Company, Fugro, Oceanserver Technology, Inc., and Bluefin Robotics Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market On the basis of Type, Application, Payload, Propulsion System, Product Type, and Geography.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)



Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Application

Commercial Exploration



Defense



Scientific Research



Miscellaneous

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Payload

Sensors



Cameras



Video Screens



Lighting Systems



Others

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Propulsion System

Mechanical



Electric



Hybrid



Others

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Product Type

Small Vehicles



High-capacity Electric Vehicles



Work Class Vehicles



Heavy Work Class Vehicles



Man-Portable



Light Weight Vehicles



Heavy Weight Vehicles



Large Vehicles

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

IoT Node and Gateway Market Size Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, Logic Device), by End User Application (Healthcare, Wearable devices, Building automation, Consumer electronics, Retail, Banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI)), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Environmental Sensor Market by Type (Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, UV, Integrated, Soil Moisture, and Water Quality), by Vertical (Government & Public Utilities, Commercial, Enterprise, Consumer Electronics, Residential, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Alarm Monitoring Market by Offering (Systems & Hardware, Remote Terminal Units (RTUS), Alarms Sensor, Communication Networks & Gateways, Central Monitoring Receivers, Others, Software, Services, & Solutions, Monitoring Services, Installation Services, Software), by Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network, IP Network), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Risk Analytics Market by Risk Type (Financial Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk), by Component (Software, Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools, Risk Calculation Engines, Extract, Transform and Load Tools, GRC Software, Scorecard and Visualization Tools, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Demand And On-Premises), by Vertical, by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 United States conversational AI platforms sculpturing the shape of slow-paced industries

Visualize Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research