Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market by Type, ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

The global UUV market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The UUV market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect UUV production and services by 25-30% globally in 2020.

Work Class Vehicles: The largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by product type.

Work class vehicles is the product type segment contributing the largest share of the remotely operated vehicles market. Work class vehicles that weigh about 700 kg are known as light work class ROVs. These vehicles are used in engineering and scientific research to capture, measure, construct or conceal items underwater. The maximum depth range for light work class ROVs is between 2,000 and 3,000 meters. Work class ROVs with robotic arm manipulators are used to grasp objects, pumps, and brushes for cleaning operations as well as for underwater pipeline or deep water rig construction. The electronic instruments used in work class ROVs include underwater cameras and lights; acoustic positioning instruments; Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) recording instruments; tracking systems; and side-scan, bottom scan, and multi-beam sonar.

Electric Propulsion: largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by propulsion type.

The electric propulsion is the fastest-growing segment of the UUV market. Electric systems contain lithium-ion batteries that are used in ROVs. The lithium-ion batteries are used in small ROVs for increased endurance and greater operating range. These batteries are commonly used in combination with other propulsion systems for improving the efficiency and reliability of ROVs.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ROV market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the ROV market during the forecast period. The offshore industry is the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness positive growth. The oil & gas blocks in the South China Sea are expected to propel exploration activities in the near future. Furthermore, the approval granted by the government of New Zealand to carry out offshore drilling is projected to influence the utilization of UUVs for further seismic surveys.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market

4.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application

4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Product Type

4.4 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Capital Expenditure of Offshore Oil & Gas Companies

5.2.1.2 Rising Defense Spending of Countries Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Need for Ocean Data and Mapping

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need for Development of Sophisticated and Highly Reliable UUVs

5.2.2.2 High Operational Costs of UUVs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development and Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in UUVs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Underwater Survey Speed Resulting from Use of Acoustic Communication Technology

5.2.4.2 Economic Challenges due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Average Selling Price

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem Map

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 End-users

5.6 Disruption Impacting UUV Customers' Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Swarmdiver by Aquabotix (Australia)

5.10.2 Vector Hawk from Lockheed Martin (Us)

5.11 Volume Analysis

5.12 Range/Scenarios



6 Industry Trends



7 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

7.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)



8 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Propulsion System

8.3 Collision Avoidance System

8.4 Navigation System

8.5 Communication System

8.6 Sensors

8.8 Chassis



9 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small Vehicles

9.3 High-Capacity Vehicles

9.4 Light Work Class Vehicles

9.5 Heavy Work Class Vehicles



10 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electric Systems

10.2.1 Advancements in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Propulsion Systems

10.2.2 Fully Electric

10.2.3 Hybrid

10.3 Non-Electric Systems

10.3.1 Extensive R&D to Develop Highly Efficient Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Drive Market



11 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Growing Need for Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Rov

11.2.2 Offshore Drilling

11.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping

11.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection

11.2.5 Communication

11.3 Scientific Research

11.3.1 Growing Use of ROVs for Collection of Fishery Data Expected to Drive Market

11.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging

11.3.3 Oceanographic Studies

11.3.4 Environmental Monitoring

11.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research

11.4 Defense

11.4.1 Growing Research to Develop Recovery Technology for Underwater Search & Rescue Operations Expected to Drive Market

11.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

11.4.3 Mine Countermeasures

11.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare

11.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection

11.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation

11.5 Miscellaneous

11.5.1 Increasing Use of ROVs by First Responders and Law Enforcement Agencies

11.5.2 Search & Rescue

11.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal

11.5.4 Marine Archaeology



12 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Shape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Torpedo

12.2.1 Experience More Drag Than Laminar Flow Body AUVs in Shallow Waters

12.3 Laminar Flow Body

12.3.1 Increased Use in Military Applications

12.4 Streamlined Rectangular Style

12.4.1 Offer Stability and High Accuracy for Underwater Information Collection Applications

12.5 Multi-Hull Vehicle

12.5.1 Cover More Surface Area and Experience Greater Drag



13 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Depth

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Shallow AUVs (Depth Up to 100 M)

13.2.1 Growing Adoption for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations

13.3 Medium AUVs (Depth Up to 1,000 M)

13.3.1 Increased Adoption due to High-Specification Positioning and Navigation and Tracking Capabilities

13.4 Large AUVs (Depth More Than 1,000 M)

13.4.1 Increased Use for Deepwater Mapping and Surveying Applications



14 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Speed

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Less Than 5 Knots

14.2.1 Surge in Adoption of AUVs for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations

14.3 More Than 5 Knots

14.3.1 Growing Adoption for Defense Applications to Drive Demand for High-Speed Auv



15 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Electric Systems

15.2.1 Advancement in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Systems

15.2.2 Fully Electric Systems

15.2.3 Hybrid Systems

15.3 Non-Electric Systems

15.3.1 Need for Longer Endurance Along with High Power Requirement for Heavy Work Applications to Drive Segment Growth



16 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by System

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Propulsion System

16.2.1 Growing Efforts to Decrease Weight and Enhance Thrust Generation to Drive Segment Growth

16.2.2 Electric

16.2.3 Hybrid

16.2.4 Solar

16.3 Collision Avoidance System

16.3.1 Focus on Development of Efficient Collision Avoidance Techniques for Use in AUVs

16.4 Navigation System

16.4.1 Growing Use of Navigation Systems for Deepwater Applications

16.4.2 Compass-Based Navigation Solutions

16.4.3 Inertial Navigation Systems (Ins)

16.5 Communication System

16.5.1 Need for Real-Time Data Transfer Between Operators and AUVs to Drive Demand for Communication Systems

16.5.2 Acoustic Communication

16.5.3 Satellite Communication

16.6 Sensors

16.6.1 Growing Efforts to Enhance Applicability of AUV Expected to Stimulate Demand for Sensors

16.7 Payloads

16.7.1 Advancements in Payloads to Extend AUV Application Areas

16.7.2 Cameras

16.7.3 Sonars

16.7.4 Echo Sounders

16.7.5 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

16.7.6 Others

16.8 Chassis

16.8.1 Focus on Lightening AUV Weight to Stimulate Use of Advanced Materials for Chassis



17 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Commercial

17.2.1 Advantages Over Deep Tow System for Carrying Out Underwater Surveys to Drive AUV Demand

17.2.2 Offshore Drilling

17.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping

17.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection

17.2.5 Communication

17.3 Scientific Research

17.3.1 Growing Interest in Deepwater Scientific Research to Drive AUV Demand

17.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging

17.3.3 Oceanographic Studies

17.3.4 Environmental Monitoring

17.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research

17.4 Defense

17.4.1 Improved Processing Capabilities to Drive Demand for AUVs

17.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

17.4.3 Mine Countermeasures

17.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare

17.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection

17.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation

17.5 Miscellaneous

17.5.1 Growing Underwater Scrutiny to Drive Demand for AUVs

17.5.2 Search & Rescue

17.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal

17.5.4 Marine Archaeology



18 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis

18.1 Introduction

18.2 COVID-19 Impact on Rov Market, by Region

18.3 North America

18.4 Europe

18.5 APAC

18.6 Middle East

18.7 Latin America

18.8 Africa



19 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis

19.1 Introduction

19.2 COVID-19 Impact on AUV Market, by Region

19.3 North America

19.4 Europe

19.5 APAC

19.6 Middle East

19.7 Latin America

19.8 Africa



20 Competitive Landscape



21 Company Profiles

21.1 Major Players

21.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

21.1.2 Saab Ab

21.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen

21.1.4 The Boeing Company

21.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

21.1.6 BAE Systems plc.

21.1.8 Atlas Elektronik GmbH

21.1.9 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

21.1.10 Fugro N.V.

21.1.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

21.1.12 Oceaneering International, Inc.

21.1.13 Subsea 7 S.A.

21.1.14 Boston Engineering Corporation

21.1.15 L3Harris Ocean server

21.1.16 ECA Group

21.1.17 Hydromea

21.1.18 Gabri Srl

21.1.19 Balt Robotics

21.1.20 Cellula Robotics

21.2 Other Companies

21.2.1 Graal Tech

21.2.2 Orca Maritime

21.2.3Planys Technologies

21.2.4 Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

21.2.5 Technipfmc plc



22 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Adjacent Market



23 Appendix

