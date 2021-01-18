Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market by Type, ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025
Jan 18, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle & Autonomous Underwater Vehicle), ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global UUV market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025.
The UUV market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect UUV production and services by 25-30% globally in 2020.
Work Class Vehicles: The largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by product type.
Work class vehicles is the product type segment contributing the largest share of the remotely operated vehicles market. Work class vehicles that weigh about 700 kg are known as light work class ROVs. These vehicles are used in engineering and scientific research to capture, measure, construct or conceal items underwater. The maximum depth range for light work class ROVs is between 2,000 and 3,000 meters. Work class ROVs with robotic arm manipulators are used to grasp objects, pumps, and brushes for cleaning operations as well as for underwater pipeline or deep water rig construction. The electronic instruments used in work class ROVs include underwater cameras and lights; acoustic positioning instruments; Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) recording instruments; tracking systems; and side-scan, bottom scan, and multi-beam sonar.
Electric Propulsion: largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by propulsion type.
The electric propulsion is the fastest-growing segment of the UUV market. Electric systems contain lithium-ion batteries that are used in ROVs. The lithium-ion batteries are used in small ROVs for increased endurance and greater operating range. These batteries are commonly used in combination with other propulsion systems for improving the efficiency and reliability of ROVs.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ROV market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the ROV market during the forecast period. The offshore industry is the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness positive growth. The oil & gas blocks in the South China Sea are expected to propel exploration activities in the near future. Furthermore, the approval granted by the government of New Zealand to carry out offshore drilling is projected to influence the utilization of UUVs for further seismic surveys.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market
4.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application
4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Product Type
4.4 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Capital Expenditure of Offshore Oil & Gas Companies
5.2.1.2 Rising Defense Spending of Countries Worldwide
5.2.1.3 Need for Ocean Data and Mapping
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Need for Development of Sophisticated and Highly Reliable UUVs
5.2.2.2 High Operational Costs of UUVs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development and Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in UUVs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Slow Underwater Survey Speed Resulting from Use of Acoustic Communication Technology
5.2.4.2 Economic Challenges due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.3 Average Selling Price
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Market Ecosystem Map
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 End-users
5.6 Disruption Impacting UUV Customers' Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.8 Trade Data Statistics
5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Case Study
5.10.1 Swarmdiver by Aquabotix (Australia)
5.10.2 Vector Hawk from Lockheed Martin (Us)
5.11 Volume Analysis
5.12 Range/Scenarios
6 Industry Trends
7 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
7.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)
8 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Propulsion System
8.3 Collision Avoidance System
8.4 Navigation System
8.5 Communication System
8.6 Sensors
8.8 Chassis
9 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small Vehicles
9.3 High-Capacity Vehicles
9.4 Light Work Class Vehicles
9.5 Heavy Work Class Vehicles
10 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electric Systems
10.2.1 Advancements in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Propulsion Systems
10.2.2 Fully Electric
10.2.3 Hybrid
10.3 Non-Electric Systems
10.3.1 Extensive R&D to Develop Highly Efficient Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Drive Market
11 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Growing Need for Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Rov
11.2.2 Offshore Drilling
11.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping
11.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection
11.2.5 Communication
11.3 Scientific Research
11.3.1 Growing Use of ROVs for Collection of Fishery Data Expected to Drive Market
11.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging
11.3.3 Oceanographic Studies
11.3.4 Environmental Monitoring
11.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research
11.4 Defense
11.4.1 Growing Research to Develop Recovery Technology for Underwater Search & Rescue Operations Expected to Drive Market
11.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)
11.4.3 Mine Countermeasures
11.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare
11.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection
11.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation
11.5 Miscellaneous
11.5.1 Increasing Use of ROVs by First Responders and Law Enforcement Agencies
11.5.2 Search & Rescue
11.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal
11.5.4 Marine Archaeology
12 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Shape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Torpedo
12.2.1 Experience More Drag Than Laminar Flow Body AUVs in Shallow Waters
12.3 Laminar Flow Body
12.3.1 Increased Use in Military Applications
12.4 Streamlined Rectangular Style
12.4.1 Offer Stability and High Accuracy for Underwater Information Collection Applications
12.5 Multi-Hull Vehicle
12.5.1 Cover More Surface Area and Experience Greater Drag
13 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Depth
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Shallow AUVs (Depth Up to 100 M)
13.2.1 Growing Adoption for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations
13.3 Medium AUVs (Depth Up to 1,000 M)
13.3.1 Increased Adoption due to High-Specification Positioning and Navigation and Tracking Capabilities
13.4 Large AUVs (Depth More Than 1,000 M)
13.4.1 Increased Use for Deepwater Mapping and Surveying Applications
14 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Speed
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Less Than 5 Knots
14.2.1 Surge in Adoption of AUVs for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations
14.3 More Than 5 Knots
14.3.1 Growing Adoption for Defense Applications to Drive Demand for High-Speed Auv
15 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Electric Systems
15.2.1 Advancement in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Systems
15.2.2 Fully Electric Systems
15.2.3 Hybrid Systems
15.3 Non-Electric Systems
15.3.1 Need for Longer Endurance Along with High Power Requirement for Heavy Work Applications to Drive Segment Growth
16 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by System
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Propulsion System
16.2.1 Growing Efforts to Decrease Weight and Enhance Thrust Generation to Drive Segment Growth
16.2.2 Electric
16.2.3 Hybrid
16.2.4 Solar
16.3 Collision Avoidance System
16.3.1 Focus on Development of Efficient Collision Avoidance Techniques for Use in AUVs
16.4 Navigation System
16.4.1 Growing Use of Navigation Systems for Deepwater Applications
16.4.2 Compass-Based Navigation Solutions
16.4.3 Inertial Navigation Systems (Ins)
16.5 Communication System
16.5.1 Need for Real-Time Data Transfer Between Operators and AUVs to Drive Demand for Communication Systems
16.5.2 Acoustic Communication
16.5.3 Satellite Communication
16.6 Sensors
16.6.1 Growing Efforts to Enhance Applicability of AUV Expected to Stimulate Demand for Sensors
16.7 Payloads
16.7.1 Advancements in Payloads to Extend AUV Application Areas
16.7.2 Cameras
16.7.3 Sonars
16.7.4 Echo Sounders
16.7.5 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers
16.7.6 Others
16.8 Chassis
16.8.1 Focus on Lightening AUV Weight to Stimulate Use of Advanced Materials for Chassis
17 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Commercial
17.2.1 Advantages Over Deep Tow System for Carrying Out Underwater Surveys to Drive AUV Demand
17.2.2 Offshore Drilling
17.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping
17.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection
17.2.5 Communication
17.3 Scientific Research
17.3.1 Growing Interest in Deepwater Scientific Research to Drive AUV Demand
17.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging
17.3.3 Oceanographic Studies
17.3.4 Environmental Monitoring
17.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research
17.4 Defense
17.4.1 Improved Processing Capabilities to Drive Demand for AUVs
17.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)
17.4.3 Mine Countermeasures
17.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare
17.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection
17.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation
17.5 Miscellaneous
17.5.1 Growing Underwater Scrutiny to Drive Demand for AUVs
17.5.2 Search & Rescue
17.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal
17.5.4 Marine Archaeology
18 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis
18.1 Introduction
18.2 COVID-19 Impact on Rov Market, by Region
18.3 North America
18.4 Europe
18.5 APAC
18.6 Middle East
18.7 Latin America
18.8 Africa
19 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis
19.1 Introduction
19.2 COVID-19 Impact on AUV Market, by Region
19.3 North America
19.4 Europe
19.5 APAC
19.6 Middle East
19.7 Latin America
19.8 Africa
20 Competitive Landscape
21 Company Profiles
21.1 Major Players
21.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
21.1.2 Saab Ab
21.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen
21.1.4 The Boeing Company
21.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
21.1.6 BAE Systems plc.
21.1.8 Atlas Elektronik GmbH
21.1.9 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
21.1.10 Fugro N.V.
21.1.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
21.1.12 Oceaneering International, Inc.
21.1.13 Subsea 7 S.A.
21.1.14 Boston Engineering Corporation
21.1.15 L3Harris Ocean server
21.1.16 ECA Group
21.1.17 Hydromea
21.1.18 Gabri Srl
21.1.19 Balt Robotics
21.1.20 Cellula Robotics
21.2 Other Companies
21.2.1 Graal Tech
21.2.2 Orca Maritime
21.2.3Planys Technologies
21.2.4 Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
21.2.5 Technipfmc plc
22 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Adjacent Market
23 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7845c
