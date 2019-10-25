Unmapped Brewing Company to host fundraiser to Benefit Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

EXCELSIOR, Minn., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned sled dog racer and Minnetonka native Brent Sass returns home Nov. 2 to share his experiences at Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka, MN. He'll reveal what it's like living in Alaska's wilderness, and how he went from a novice to a two-time champion of the 1000-mile Yukon Quest sled dog race.



"Most important is the ability to get back up after falling," Sass says. "A couple of times I went into races unprepared, even though I had expectations of winning. I ran the Iditarod and was in the top three running for the finish line, but I made crucial mistakes and had to slow down. We never gave up, and still finished within the top 20, but I had to watch 17 other teams pass me by. We learn from our mistakes, big and small. We learn something new every day."



Sass will be one of several sled dog racing experts on hand at Unmapped Brewing Nov. 2 as it hosts "Raise the Woof," a family event celebrating the widely anticipated Feb. 9, 2020 inaugural Bridgewater Bank Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby sled dog race.



Other highlights include huskies to hug, mushers to meet, kids' activities, silent and live auctions, a food truck, and limited edition Klondike pint glasses for $10. Dollars raised will support the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby, which will donate 100% of its net profits to Can Do Canines and Adopt a Husky Minnesota .



The two-day Klondike Dog Derby will kick off Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lord Fletcher's in Navarre, where the public is invited to take part in a free Meet-the-Mushers & Hug-a-Husky event and watch as sled dogs go through veterinary checks. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the race launches from Excelsior's historic Water Street, treks 40 miles along Lake Minnetonka's shoreline, and ends back in downtown Excelsior.



The mission of the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is to create a world-class sled dog race to serve as a genuine celebration of the sport and spirit of the authentic North; an opportunity for education on the incredible athleticism and passion of sled dogs and mushers; and a tribute to the history of sled dog racing in Excelsior and the Lake Minnetonka area.

SOURCE Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

Related Links

https://www.klondikedogderby.com

