Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Impacts Lives, But Early Diagnosis Offers Hope

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTM Info & Research (NTMir), a pioneering global organization committed to addressing NonTuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) and improving respiratory health, is urging the global community to unite on World NTM Day, observed annually on August 4th. This year's theme focuses on raising awareness about this often-misunderstood condition that significantly impacts lung health.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9281851-ntm-info-and-research-world-ntm-awareness-day-2024/

Unmasking a Hidden Lung Threat: World NTM Day Calls for Awareness Knowledge is power! Let's empower ourselves with information about nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections. This World NTM Day, let’s empower ourselves. Share this post to spread awareness and help others understand the impact of NTM on respiratory health. Visit https://worldntmday.org/ for more info on NTM disease.

NTM are a group of environmental bacteria found in soil and water. While they can cause infections in various parts of the body, NTM lung disease is the most common manifestation. Nearly all NTM patients have bronchiectasis, either before or as a result of NTM. "There hasn't been enough emphasis on the connection between NTM lung disease and the underlying lung damage, bronchiectasis, but the two go hand-in-hand, and impact millions of people worldwide, costing tens of thousands of dollars per year for each patient," said Amy Leitman JD, President of NTMir. "Understanding and managing both conditions gives patients the chance for improved quality of life and better outcomes."

"Early diagnosis is crucial for managing NTM lung disease effectively," emphasizes Leitman. "World NTM Day serves as a crucial opportunity to educate the public and healthcare providers about NTM, encouraging vigilance and prompt action if concerning respiratory symptoms persist."

Empowering Patients Through Education and Support

NTMir is dedicated to empowering patients with NTM lung disease by providing comprehensive resources, including:

In-depth information about NTM diagnosis, treatment options, and ongoing research.





A global network of support groups connecting patients and creating a sense of community.





Advocacy efforts aimed at increasing awareness and funding for NTM research.

Join the Movement: Uniting for NTM Awareness

On World NTM Day (August 4th) and beyond, NTMir encourages everyone to take action:

Learn more about NTM lung disease: Visit WorldNTMDay.org for comprehensive resources and patient stories.





Visit WorldNTMDay.org for comprehensive resources and patient stories. Share information: Help raise awareness by sharing NTMir resources with family, friends, and healthcare providers.





Help raise awareness by sharing NTMir resources with family, friends, and healthcare providers. Get involved: Join online communities or support groups to connect with others affected by NTM.

Throughout the years, NTM Info & Research has partnered with global organizations that have been at the forefront of advocacy, research, and collaboration, driving positive change in the NTM and bronchiectasis community. Specifically, Insmed, a platinum sponsor of World NTM Day, developed ARIKAYCE®, the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory NTM lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Currently, there's an 8.2% rise in the number of NTM cases each year. NTM awareness and treatment options have made great strides. However more awareness and research is needed for earlier detection and treatment options that will support NTM patient's quality of life. Visit worldntmday.org to learn more and how to take concrete steps towards supporting those affected by NTM, promoting early detection, and improving treatment outcomes.

NTM Info & Research (NTMir) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed on behalf of patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease for patient support, medical education and research. The organization serves patients, healthcare providers and researchers dealing with bronchiectasis and NTM. It advocates a broad agenda to promote early diagnosis, improved treatments, and research. The mission is to bring a voice to the concerns of all our constituents with government officials and agencies that guide, research, and regulate therapies developed to treat these diseases. NTM Info & Research recognizes the need for advancement in education and treatment of bronchiectasis.

SOURCE NTM Info & Research