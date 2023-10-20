Unmatched curtain wall performance introduced by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope with new Reliance™-TC LT

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® (OBE), a leading global supplier of architectural glass, metal, and hardware, announced today the launch of Reliance™-TC LT as an extension of its Reliance™ range of curtain wall solutions. With a slim 2" sightline, Reliance™-TC LT provides unmatched thermal and seismic performance paired with sleek aesthetics for discerning architects and glazing customers.

Reliance™-TC LT is a high-performance curtain wall that is lightweight, cost-competitive, and ideal for IECC Zones 4-8. The double-pane curtain wall not only performs at a U-factor level of 0.29, providing superior thermal protection against climate extremes in the U.S. and Canada, it redefines industry standards in this category.

"Reliance™-TC LT is engineered as an evolution of the Reliance™-LT Curtain Wall so installers can leverage their fabrication and installation knowledge of that system," said Julie Schessler, Product Manager. "And because it comes from OBE, installers can enjoy the convenience of a single-source solution for both framing and glass," added Schessler.

Reliance™-TC LT is designated Red List Free and is eligible for LEED credits on Energy and Atmosphere. It meets or exceeds performance levels specified in AAMA 1503, AAMA 507, AAMA 501.4, and AAMA 501.6.

Its lightweight design makes handling effortless, while the shear block assembly and dry glazing ensure seamless installation. Combined with the slim sightlines and dual-finish option, it provides a solution sure to be favored by both specifiers and installers, helping building projects achieve aesthetic and performance requirements.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass, and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and distributes complementary hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors, and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. With approximately 7,000 employees, OBE operates 85 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries.

