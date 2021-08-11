UNMET Conferences Returns with In-Person Event in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNMET Conferences, a mission-driven company determined to attract venture capital investment to underserved areas of the United States, will hold its first in-person event of 2021, UNMET Arizona 2021, in Phoenix on October 7-8. The conference will cap a week of startup-focused events taking place around the city.

Hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and Stout Street Capital, UNMET Arizona 2021 will feature 75 Seed and Series A startups. Presenting companies will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to over 100 institutional investors participating in the conference.

"UNMET provides startup founders with connections to build sustainable local communities of entrepreneurs not limited by geography," said John Francis, founding partner of Stout Street Capital. "Working together with the ACA, we can further empower the growth of Arizona's local startup ecosystems and showcase the innovation of Arizona's entrepreneurs far beyond the state's borders."

"UNMET Arizona 2021 provides an opportunity for Arizona's talented entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative ideas," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We're grateful to partner with Stout Street Capital for the second year to present UNMET Arizona, bringing together founders and investors to make meaningful connections and support Arizona's vibrant start-up community."

The conference kicks off on October 7 in downtown Phoenix with an investor reception hosted jointly with ACA's Venture Madness. Programming begins on October 8 and will include one-on-one scheduled meetings with presenting startups and investors. UNMET will accept applications from founders until August 17. Registration for investors closes on September 2.

For more information about UNMET Conferences, including how to apply or register to attend UNMET Arizona, please visit https://unmetconference.com/.

About UNMET Conferences

UNMET Conferences organizes conferences aimed at fulfilling an unmet need for venture capital investments in early-stage companies across North America, particularly in underserved regions outside of the coasts. UNMET allows early-stage VCs operating in underserved regions to showcase their portfolio companies that are poised to raise additional financing. The core focus of UNMET Conferences is to foster collaboration and exposure to startups located in these regions.

About Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit www.azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

