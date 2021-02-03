UNMET Jobs and the Arizona Commerce Authority Host Virtual Statewide Hiring Event

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on March 15, Arizona job seekers, students looking for internships and recent graduates looking for full time opportunities can participate in the UNMET Jobs hiring event. The event is hosted on Largely©, an online platform that empowers job seekers to showcase their personalities, professional work, and career goals through short, simple videos for prospective employers. The hiring event, which is open to all Arizona businesses, aims to improve the traditional job fair experience for both job seekers and employers and will be one of the largest in the State.

UNMET Jobs has partnered with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) through a shared mission to help job seekers and students find quality jobs and provide employers an accessible and authentic way to find talent. "Arizona's educational institutions are producing the workforce of the future, and we're proud to partner with UNMET Jobs to highlight our state's impressive talent pool through this virtual event," said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. "By leveraging technology, we're able to facilitate a greater number of meaningful connections between Arizona job seekers and job creators."

Interested jobseekers, students and employers looking to RSVP for the event can learn more at www.unmetjobs.com.

UNMET Jobs 2021 has personalized the typical job seeking experience through Largely. Recruiters can watch video introductions of job seekers with the in-platform option to set up interviews, invite them to private webinars or info sessions.

The hiring event will take place from March 15 to April 15, with early access beginning on March 1 for employers. The vision for UNMET Jobs is to maximize the hiring experience for all attendees by providing a personalized, yet virtual networking experience for job seekers and recruiters in this new era.

We believe if you start local, you can impact global.

About the ACA:

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries.

