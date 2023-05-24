UNMET to host its 9th Venture Capital Conference in Seattle

UNMET, in Partnership with the WA Department of Commerce, is Aiming to Improve Access for WA-Based Startups to Venture Capital.

SEATTLE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNMET, a mission-based organization tasked with filling an unmet need for startups raising venture capital in the US, will hold its first West Coast conference - UNMET Washington 2023, in Seattle on September 13-14.

The conference is co-hosted by the Washington State Department of Commerce and Stout Street Capital, with strong community support from Technology Alliance and WTIA. UNMET Washington 2023 will feature about 60 of the fastest-growing early-stage startups from around the country, with a majority based in Washington.

"Commerce is honored to co-host the 2023 UNMET Conference in Seattle, the heart of Washington state's booming tech industry. Our startup ecosystem has exploded beyond the Puget Sound region." Said Chris Green, Assistant Director, Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness at the Washington State Department of Commerce. Chris added, "Companies with massive growth potential to become the next big thing are sprinkled all over the state, and this opportunity enables founders in underserved regions to connect with top early-stage investors. Thanks to events like UNMET, innovative companies that could have previously remained hidden from elite funders are getting a better shot at the spotlight."

Cumulatively, UNMET WA 2023 is set to facilitate 500+ one-on-one meetings for startup founders and help facilitate valuable peer-peer and founder-investor connections. This event aims to build better connective tissue and resilience for the WA startup ecosystem. UNMET does this by engaging Government entities and Non-government organizations such as WTIA (Washington Technology Industry Association) and Technology Alliance. "WTIA is proud to support UNMET as it hosts its inaugural West Coast conference in Seattle," said Michael Schutzler, CEO of WTIA. "By providing direct access to investors from across the country, our region's startups will have a chance to tell their stories to new networks. UNMET will help cement Washington's reputation as a premier startup ecosystem, bringing new talent, funding, and visibility to our state."

Laura Ruderman, CEO of Technology Alliance, said, "We're thrilled to join forces with Stout Street Capital as they put on the UNMET conference in Seattle. This event is sure to be a great boost for the Washington state innovation ecosystem!"

The selected seed/series-A stage presenting companies will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with 6-8 investors on average. The conferences will attract over 75 institutional VC funds from around the country. The companies/startups presenting at the conference are selected through a competitive application process starting May 15th; interested startups/companies can apply here.

About Stout Street Capital

Stout Street Capital is a seed-stage fund that invests in underserved markets in the middle of the country and sees an average of 5,000 deals per year and co-invests with over 250 VCs around the country. Stout Street Capital seeks to invest in early-stage companies focused on improving efficiency and generating bottom-line value in large, established sectors in the market. Stout Street Capital is focused on enhancing the Series A/B-funding ecosystem in the middle of the country. UNMET is one of its primary instruments, which will help companies in underserved regions meet investors and attract capital.

About Washington State Department of Commerce

The Department of Commerce is the one agency in state government that touches every aspect of community and economic development: planning, infrastructure, energy, public facilities, housing, public safety and crime victims, international trade, business services, and more. We work with local governments, tribes, businesses, and civic leaders throughout the state to strengthen communities so all residents may thrive and prosper.

About Technology Alliance

The Technology Alliance is a statewide, non-profit organization of leaders from Washington's technology-based businesses and research institutions united by our vision of a vibrant innovation economy that benefits all of our state's citizens. Through programs, events, data analysis, and policy activities, we advance excellence in education, research, and entrepreneurship to support the growth of our high-impact industries, creating high-wage jobs; and economic prosperity for our entire state.

About WTIA (Washington Technology Industry Association)

WTIA is a coalition of like-minded innovators and problem solvers who believe in harnessing the transformative potential of technology and our collective strengths to build a better, brighter world for everyone. We lead, support, and learn from our partners to create an innovative vision toward a just and equitable technology sector where all people from diverse backgrounds thrive—not simply survive.

