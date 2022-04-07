Unmind expands workplace mental health and wellbeing platform with new tools to drive cultural change

Expanded product offerings and partnerships provide mental health and wellbeing tools and support for all levels of organizations

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmind , a global leader in workplace wellbeing solutions, today revealed its cultural change platform, including new product suites and exclusive partners to help organizations create engaged cultures and empower employees to lead more fulfilling lives.

The new cultural change platform helps organizations transform mental health and wellbeing with four product suites, including Unmind Learning, Unmind Insights, Unmind Spaces, and Unmind Wellbeing, as well as access to industry experts from Unmind's Science team, and a proprietary network of diverse, world-class collaborators and Wellbeing Partners.

"The progressive companies we've partnered with over the last five years are out to drive meaningful cultural change, but they need help addressing every layer of the organization. Personal wellbeing tools alone are no longer enough to make the positive impact individuals and organizations need to flourish," said Dr. Nick Taylor, clinical psychologist, co-founder, and CEO of Unmind. "That's why we've built the cultural change platform – to help take the onus solely off the individual to look after their own mental health, and give employers solutions to measure and improve wellbeing at all levels of the organization."

Unmind's expanded capabilities have been designed to create psychologically safe places, measure individual and company mental health and wellbeing accurately, and upskill and support managers while building upon their employee wellbeing tools. By partnering with Unmind, organizations get access to:

Unmind Learning – a wellbeing-centered training platform with learning modules, including interactive bite-size content, short films, and practical guides on core leadership topics, for managers to build empathy, confidence, and emotional intelligence to create psychologically safe, high-performing cultures





Unmind Spaces – a wellbeing community providing a rich calendar of tailored live events, experiences, and gatherings to bring together like-minded professionals to listen, learn, and catalyze mental health and wellbeing change





Unmind Insights – analytics tools and real-time dashboards for segmenting data and understanding workforce wellbeing on a departmental level, giving leaders insight to make informed decisions about mental health and wellbeing strategies, and demonstrate organizational impact





Unmind Wellbeing – hundreds of evidence-based, self-guided tools and resources to help employees proactively measure, understand, and improve their mental and physical wellbeing

To learn more about Unmind's cultural change platform, please visit unmind.com .

About Unmind

Founded in 2016, Unmind is the leading cultural change platform, helping organizations transform their mental health and wellbeing, supporting leaders to create engaged cultures, and empowering employees to lead more fulfilling lives.

Thomson Reuters, Kearney, Uber, Virgin Media, Medallia, Gymshark, and Standard Chartered are some of the many organizations that have partnered with Unmind to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated.

