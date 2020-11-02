Unmind Gives 2.5 Million Users Free Wellbeing Platform Access

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmind, the workplace mental health platform that empowers employees to measure and improve their mental wellbeing, announced today the launch of Plus One, a new feature allowing all users to give friends and family free access to Unmind.

As COVID-19, the economic crisis, and political unrest take a toll on workers' mental health, employee wellbeing has become a business priority. Identifying and treating employee mental health concerns is a challenge companies face with little direction. Unmind's digital platform takes a whole-person, whole-organization approach to mental wellbeing, promoting prevention, education, treatment, and care. By launching Plus One, Unmind is increasing its commitment to supporting "mental health for all" by sharing existing employee access to over 2.5 million loved ones.

"COVID-19 has challenged everyone's mental health, and the long-term impact of the pandemic depends on our actions today," said Dr. Nick Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Unmind and clinical psychologist. "The whole-person approach means taking care of people's psychological, physical, and social needs. Extending our platform to employees' friends and family allows us to make a significant impact when many people are struggling."

Plus One provides access to the Unmind platform's tools, programs, and content, including digital courses, in-the-moment exercises, and assessments that are available anytime, anywhere. The platform covers topics ranging from Sleep, Calmness, and Connection to Fulfilment, Health, and Happiness.

Unmind empowers employees to proactively care for their mental wellbeing. The vision of the business is to reposition the topic of mental health as something everyone has, 24/7, that should be nurtured just like we look after our dental health by brushing our teeth or physical health by exercising.

Since February 2020 — when lockdowns began and workforces started working from home — household names such as Samsung, Standard Chartered, Medallia, and Virgin Media have partnered with Unmind to give employees access to clinically backed tools and resources.

Unmind has reported the following record growth indicators since February:

291% increase in active users

130% increase in total customers

More than 100% increase in revenue

83% increase in employee count

Opened offices in New York and Sydney

About Unmind

Unmind is built on the belief that everyone has the right to a healthy mind. The workplace mental health platform empowers employees to proactively measure and improve their mental wellbeing while enabling organizations to gain insights into their workforce's wellbeing, driving wider cultural change. Underpinned by clinical psychology, Unmind takes a whole-person approach to supporting employees' mental wellbeing by offering a range of digital courses, in-the-moment exercises, and assessments — available anytime, anywhere. Unmind supports the mental wellbeing of the world's most progressive organizations, including TSB, Centrica, The John Lewis Partnership, British Airways, ASOS, Bulb, and Just Eat. They're also an official partner of the NHS, after making their platform available to 1.5 million NHS workers in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Unmind's vision is to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated. For more information, visit www.unmind.com.

