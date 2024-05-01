Unmosquito Your Life - Thermacell Announces Summer-Long Sale on its Best-Selling Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

BEDFORD, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective zone mosquito repellents, today announced a summer-long sale on its best-selling E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller . Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Bass Pro Shops and Thermacell.com.

Thermacell Announces Summer-Long Sale on its Best-Selling Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Thermacell Announces Summer-Long Sale on its Best-Selling Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

Whether having a backyard party or relaxing in the park, mosquitoes ruin these outdoor moments. Thermacell's award-winning rechargeable technology keeps mosquitoes away with the only EPA-registered formula that creates a 20-foot zone of protection*. There is also no need for unpleasant chemical sprays or lotions, as Thermacell repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin.

Thermacell rechargeable repellents are people and pet-friendly and provide a better way to repel mosquitoes through heat-activated technology. With no open flames or smoke, it's engineered to precisely release repellent that won't weaken over time. The proven protection is independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness, and repels dangerous mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus.

More about the Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller:

Every rechargeable device comes in a 'Ready-To-Go' box with 12 hours of protection included. Refills purchased separately last up to 40 hours.

Low maintenance rechargeable system with a 5.5 hour Lithium-ion battery life and charges with a basic USB cable.

With the push of a button, its repellent technology works to continuously protect where and when you need it.

Powerful and portable outdoor gadget that fits in the palm of your hand.

Small enough that it can easily be tucked into a backpack or purse when not in use, making it great for traveling, including on airplanes.

The Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is now available for only $29.99, up to 25% off until July 31, 2024. Customers can also purchase repellent refills to enjoy keeping mosquitoes away all summer long. To learn more about how Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquitoes Repellents work, click here .

*Claim based on EPA Registration No. 71910-11, (maximum 315 sq. ft. metofluthrin coverage area when used as instructed) as compared to EPA registrations for single-unit mosquito repellent devices containing metofluthrin as of 4/18/2024, Nos. 9688-365, 33025-8, 4822-542, 4822-583, 4822-585, 4822-602, 4822-605 (maximum 110 sq. ft. metofluthrin coverage area when used as instructed).

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.com .

Press Contact

Jenny Russo

650-269-8789

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermacell Repellents, Inc.