UNM's newest online program targets needs of Hispanic/Latino and Native students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Mexico launched its fully online bachelor's degree in strategic communication on August 20, 2018 – but students can join us in mid-October for second-half Fall semester classes.

"In this managed online program, students can take 12 courses in a little more than a year," said David Weiss, chair of UNM's Communication and Journalism Department. "Students can quickly and efficiently complete a degree previously interrupted by life or earn extra credentials for a current or desired job."

This program allows students to complete each course in eight weeks. It's designed for people who are busy, but want to finish their education or branch out in their career.

"UNM's been teaching the face-to-face version of our strategic communication program for more than seven years – and before that, we taught campus-based public relations and advertising courses for over two decades," explained Judith McIntosh White, a C&J associate professor and a partner in creating the new program. "But since I earned a degree while working fulltime, I had a passion to make our undergraduate degree available to those who can't show up in person for a regular campus-based program nor spare the time to earn a four-year traditional degree."

White, a veteran of teaching at one of the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, added that the UNM program brings unique institutional strengths to serving Hispanic/Latino and Native American students across the United States.

"The University of New Mexico is one of a handful of federally recognized Hispanic-serving institutions, with a student body that is over 50 percent underserved populations," she said. "And our department has a record of graduating more Hispanic/Latino and Native American students than the university as a whole. Our classes make a point to incorporate Hispanic/Latino and Native cultural values and concerns. I see our program as fitting the needs of men and women of color who want to finish their BAs or get a boost for career transitions."

Success stories from the face-to-face strategic communication program include placement of students with NASA, at public relations and advertising agencies, in institutions such as UNM athletics and UCAM, and in graduate and professional programs.

"Our online program will strive to mirror the success of the F2F version," White said.

For more information, contact program faculty adviser Dr. Judith White at 505-264-8382, stratcommonline@unm.edu or visit the program website

