Unmudl Position Paper Addresses COVID-19 Impact on Community College Profits

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmudl, the Course-to-Jobs Marketplace co-founded by community colleges in partnership with SocialTech.ai, offers an efficient way for working learners to build skills, redeem courses for credit, and directly fill real workforce needs of employers. Unmudl.com opened for business November 11, 2020.

At November 19's Close It Summit, Julian L. Alssid, Social Tech Chief Marketplace Engagement Officer, will be joined by colleagues and community college partners in presenting, "Unmudl: Reimagining the Learner & Talent Marketplace."

"We are excited about Unmudl.com being part of Close It Summit DistributED. What has been missing from conferences for years is the continuation of the community and time/opportunity for true knowledge sharing. We look for innovation and new ideas, and Unmudl.com represents a new vision for working and learning," said Jamai Blivin, Executive Producer of the Close It Summit.

Social Tech's recent position paper – "Community College Profit in the Age of COVID-19" – outlines community college's current model, shifts due to the pandemic, and the best trajectory for moving forward. The whitepaper will soon be available on SocialTech.ai.

Alssid notes, "We recognize that today's community college leaders need a deeper understanding of options available in the online learning market. Through our paper and Close It Summit presentation, we'll demonstrate the Unmudl advantage and discuss why it offers a relevant and important solution."

Unmudl streamlines the pathway between education and employment for:

Learners | providing access to a one-stop 'course-to-jobs marketplace' of courses.

Community Colleges | supporting enrollment in skills-based courses, connecting credits and jobs.

Employers | recruiting America's most diverse, highly qualified talent.

Unmudl's rapidly expanding coast-to-coast community college network includes Bellevue College; Central New Mexico Community College; GateWay Community College; Pima Community College; San Diego Continuing Education; San Juan College; and SUNY Broome.

Unmudl and SocialTech.ai | http://www.unmudl.com/

Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai, a public benefit corporation which builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future. Unmudl is co-founded by community colleges in partnership with SocialTech.ai to connect learners and employers within a skills-driven ecosystem.

Close IT Summit| www.closeit.org

The Close It Summit DistributED is both an in-person conference in May 2021 and online community of the nation's leading education and workforce problem-solvers focusing on the future of working and learning.

