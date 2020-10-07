Unmudl Welcomes SUNY Broome to Digital Learning Network

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmudl, the Course-to-JobSM marketplace, announces SUNY Broome Community College as its sixth community college partner. SUNY Broome will offer courses through Unmudl including Electrical Skills, Growing Your Business in a Post Pandemic World, Natural Gas Technology, Monetizing Websites, and Professional Photography,

Dr. Kevin Drumm, SUNY Broome President, said, "We are so excited to join the Unmudl network of community colleges to connect learners and employers. Unmudl represents a unique opportunity to expand our workforce offerings that bridge into certificates, certifications, and degrees to adult learners across all of New York, nationally, and soon, internationally."

Unmudl facilitates access to job-focused upskill and reskill learning across a diverse range of professions and trades through a proprietary network of community colleges. With Unmudl, learners can achieve their education and career goals by enrolling in classes from multiple community colleges simultaneously.

"We are particularly thrilled to welcome SUNY Broome to our network as it extends Unmudl's reach to the east coast of the United States," noted Dr. Parminder Jassal, CEO of Social Tech (the parent company of Unmudl). "This partnership creates new opportunities to bridge the gap between education and the workforce by helping students translate their course credits and credentials into employment and careers."

SUNY Broome is the sixth community college of the Unmudl network, joining: Bellevue College, Central New Mexico Community College, Pima Community College, Gateway Community College, and San Juan College. Additional community college partnerships are anticipated to be announced soon.

About Unmudl and SocialTech.ai | Unmudl.com

Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai which builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future. Unmudl is founded by community colleges, creating an online network to connect learners and employers within a skills-driven ecosystem. Unmudl will be open for business on November 11.

About SUNY Broome Community College | www.sunybroome.edu

For over 70 years, SUNY Broome has been a dynamic presence in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. The college is known for its rich history, wide-ranging degree opportunities, exceptional faculty and staff, and engaging campus life. SUNY Broome's dedication to learning, excellence, equity, diversity, and innovation, have established it as a preeminent school recognized both nationally and globally.

Media Contact: Julian L. Alssid

SocialTech.ai

[email protected]

401-658-6855

SOURCE Unmudl powered by SocialTech.ai