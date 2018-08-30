UNO® Holds Title as #1 Games Property in the United States*

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UNO® is once again the number-one games property in the U.S. exclusive of collector card games, according to latest NPD Group U.S. Retail Tracking Report[1]. By introducing new games and leveraging partnerships, the card game continues to see momentum with double-digit growth in the first-half of 2018. UNO is currently the number-one selling item in the entire games category year-to-date[2] and ranks as the only card game in top 10 best-selling items in United States.

UNO® is once again the number-one games property in the U.S.

"UNO is an iconic staple for families around the world as it transcends ages, cultures and languages making it one of the most popular games," said Lori Pantel, SVP and GM, Mattel US Marketing. "It's inspiring to see the continued momentum for this heritage brand with new innovation disrupting not only the UNO brand, but the entire games category."

In addition to the timeless original UNO, the brand introduced DOS earlier this year, which was the first new game from the brand in nearly 50 years. The new game, in addition to UNO's continued strategy of leveraging strong partnerships and trends, has helped strengthen the overall brand.

UNO is available to fans worldwide in over 80 countries. For more information on UNO, game availability and purchasing details, please visit MattelGames.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*Excludes strategic trading cards



[1] The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/YTD July 2018/Games & Puzzles Supercategory/Adjusted Dollars



[2] The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/YTD July 2018/Total Toys/Adjusted Dollars

About Mattel



Mattel (NASDAQ : MAT ) is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price® and Thomas & Friends®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

Media Contact:



Jessica Barba



Jessica.Barba@mattel.com



(310) 252-2245

SOURCE Mattel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mattel.com

