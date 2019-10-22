UNO Launches Game-Changing "Love All, Feed All™" Menu: Featuring 600-Calories-or-Less, Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Sensitive and Carb-Conscious Items

With the introduction of its "Love All, Feed All" offerings, UNO strives to be as transparent and inclusive as possible to make every customer's dining experience delicious and enjoyable. Making an informed selection is simple with designations that span from "UNO De-Lites" (where all items are 600 calories or fewer), to "Vegan" and "Vegetarian" (lacto-ovo) to "Gluten Sensitive" and "Carb Conscious."

With more than 50 unique menu items to choose from, there's something for everyone to love, including:

Over 20 600-calories-or-less items: including thin crust pizzas like fresh spinach, creamy goat cheese and caramelized onions; wild mushroom and aged cheddar; roasted garlic, grilled chicken, caramelized onions and goat cheese; and roasted eggplant, fresh spinach, pesto and feta

including thin crust pizzas like fresh spinach, creamy goat cheese and caramelized onions; wild mushroom and aged cheddar; roasted garlic, grilled chicken, caramelized onions and goat cheese; and roasted eggplant, fresh spinach, pesto and feta Five vegan items: including our hand-stretched thin crust pizza featuring Daiya® cheese, and over 16,000 possible combinations from our vegan pizza toppings, as well as the Classic Beyond Burger ™ – starring a plant-based burger from Beyond Meat®

including our hand-stretched thin crust pizza featuring Daiya® cheese, and over 16,000 possible combinations from our vegan pizza toppings, as well as the Classic Beyond Burger – starring a plant-based burger from Beyond Meat® Over 15 vegetarian items: including the Eggplant Parm Pizzanini with roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, marinara and basil

including the Eggplant Parm Pizzanini with roasted eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, marinara and basil Over 15 gluten-sensitive dishes: including burgers with Udi's® gluten-free rolls and three varieties of gluten-free thin crust pizzas: cheese, pepperoni and veggie – with fresh mushrooms, onions and peppers

including burgers with Udi's® gluten-free rolls and three varieties of gluten-free thin crust pizzas: cheese, pepperoni and veggie – with fresh mushrooms, onions and peppers Ten carb-conscious dishes: each with 10 grams of carbs or fewer including grilled marinated shrimp & 10oz. top sirloin and baked chicken spinoccoli with fresh spinach, broccoli, mozzarella and feta cheese

"This is a drastic modernization and expansion of our menu and its first major overhaul in decades," said Jim Ilaria, CEO of UNO Pizzeria & Grill. "While we are famous for inventing the deep dish pizza – and have served it to generations of fans since 1943 – we are thrilled to now offer a wider variety of options so everyone can walk through our doors confident they will enjoy a tasty meal regardless of their dietary interests." Jim continued, "Whether you're a regular or a first-timer, the Love All, Feed All menu is a whole new way to enjoy UNO. Bring the entire family!"

UNO Executive Chef Andre Fuehr added, "I am incredibly proud of this new menu, one that will appeal to a broad range of new guests thanks partly to plant-based offerings from Beyond Meat and Daiya Foods. We have always taken great pride in creating quality dishes and handcrafted dough made from scratch every day. Now everyone, regardless of dietary preferences or needs, can experience our unique and delicious meals."

"The Beyond Burger appeals to everyone from meat lovers and flexitarians to vegans and vegetarians, and we're excited to partner with Uno Pizzeria & Grill to bring the Beyond Burger to its restaurants nationwide as UNO looks to innovate its menu to reach a broader audience," said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service, North America at Beyond Meat.

"Thanks to our partnership with UNO, we're excited to share our Cutting Board Cheese Shreds with more people and are thrilled to work with a national establishment who is committed to bringing their customers the very best quality alternative to dairy cheese to better meet their evolving lifestyle needs and dietary preferences," said Vice President of Marketing at Daiya, Dan Hua. "Daiya's goal is to bring options to the market that provide compelling plant-based alternatives to dairy and don't force the consumer to compromise on the taste and textures they've come to love."

The new menu launches today, October 22. To learn more about Love All, Feed All and find UNO locations, please visit www.unos.com.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes 100 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 19 states, the District of Columbia, Honduras, Qatar, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about the joy of sharing a handcrafted pizza – from our famous Chicago Deep Dish, which we invented in 1943, to our Chicago Thin Crust. The Company also operates Uno Dué Go, a fast-casual concept, Uno Express, a quick-service concept, and Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, schools, and supermarkets with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com.

SOURCE UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Related Links

http://www.unos.com

