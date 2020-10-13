UNO Pizzeria & Grill Buys Votes in Pizza Election and Voter Turnout for Free Pizza Starts Off Piping Hot

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a month until the U.S. Presidential Election, UNO Pizzeria & Grill is celebrating democracy during October's "National Pizza Month" by brazenly buying customers' votes. While enjoying the aroma of freshly baked pizza, UNO has decided to toss aside all crust-omary election rules and has promised to openly buy votes – right up to Election Day – allowing its customers to determine the pizza recipe they want on the next UNO menu.

UNO will buy your vote this election season - in pizza - to elect the new pizza for its menu.

While buying votes is frowned upon in most modern democratic elections, UNO will give every voter a free pizza with their next purchase of a pizza of equal or greater value. In this election, regardless of which candidate wins, every voter wins too! UNO has already had thousands of voters receive their free pizza offer and expects those numbers to continue to surge as the race heats up.

Polls will remain open from now to November 3rd. Unlike some other elections, a winner is guaranteed to be determined by the morning of November 4th and the new pizza will be inaugurated on the UNO menu in January. Unlike the presidency, there is currently no set limit for how long the winning pizza will stay on the menu.

Regardless of siding with one pizza party or another, those who want their voice heard can find voting information on UNO's Facebook and Instagram profiles. After casting their ballots, participants will receive an offer via email for a free pizza with their next purchase of another of equal or greater value.

Worthy of uninterrupted debate, the candidates on the ballot—listed with the most current polling percentages—are:

Bianco Love Thin Crust – 20.83%

A white pizza with ricotta, aged cheddar, mozzarella, romano, extra virgin olive oil and seasoned garlic.

– 20.83% A white pizza with ricotta, aged cheddar, mozzarella, romano, extra virgin olive oil and seasoned garlic. Spinach, Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onions Deep Dish – 19.64%

Fresh spinach, caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese with housemade pizza sauce, freshly-shredded mozzarella, aged cheddar and romano.

– 19.64% Fresh spinach, caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese with housemade pizza sauce, freshly-shredded mozzarella, aged cheddar and romano. Bruschetta-Roni Thin Crust – 19.55%

Provolone, pepperoni and seasoned diced tomatoes with a drizzle of seasoned extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil.

– 19.55% Provolone, pepperoni and seasoned diced tomatoes with a drizzle of seasoned extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil. Rattlesnake Deep Dish – 14.78%

Inspired by UNO's famous rattlesnake pasta featuring spicy asiago cream sauce, chicken breast, a blend of cheeses, jalapeno slices and a drizzle of buffalo sauce.

– 14.78% Inspired by UNO's famous rattlesnake pasta featuring spicy asiago cream sauce, chicken breast, a blend of cheeses, jalapeno slices and a drizzle of buffalo sauce. Cheese & Hot Oil Thin Crust – 12.74%

Three-cheese and tomato pizza kicked up a notch with a drizzle of red pepper and garlic olive oil.

– 12.74% Three-cheese and tomato pizza kicked up a notch with a drizzle of red pepper and garlic olive oil. Mac & Cheese Deep Dish – 12.47%

The signature UNO deep dish crust filled with mac & cheese, mozzarella and cheddar.

"UNO Will Buy Your Vote" is valid for dine-in or takeout at participating locations. To find a nearby UNO's location, please visit www.unos.com.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 90 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 18 states, India and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from our famous Chicago Deep Dish, which we invented in 1943, to our Chicago Thin Crust, to our gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies supermarkets, airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, and schools, with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com .

Media Contact:

Eric Montague

508-527-3312

[email protected]

SOURCE UNO Pizzeria & Grill

