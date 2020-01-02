UNO Pizzeria & Grill Expands "Love All, Feed All" Menu with the Introduction of New 600-Calories-or-Less Pizzas

Apricot & Goat Cheese De-Lite – crumbled goat cheese atop a base of apricot preserves and toasted almond slices. Layered with fresh arugula and a balsamic glaze drizzle. 590 calories.

– crumbled goat cheese atop a base of apricot preserves and toasted almond slices. Layered with fresh arugula and a balsamic glaze drizzle. 590 calories. January Pizza of the Month (available 1/1 – 1/31)



of the Month (available 1/1 – 1/31) Vegetarian Cheeseburger Pizza – featuring plant-based Beyond Burger™, cheddar, mozzarella, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions. 590 calories.

– featuring plant-based Beyond Burger™, cheddar, mozzarella, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions. 590 calories. New Menu Item (available 1/14)



Pesto & Fresh Mozz De-Lite – fresh mozzarella atop garlicky basil pesto finished with a light drizzle of balsamic glaze. 590 calories.

– fresh mozzarella atop garlicky basil pesto finished with a light drizzle of balsamic glaze. 590 calories. February Pizza of the Month (available 2/1 – 2/28)

These special Chef Creations will be in fabulous company, joining the UNO De-Lites family of 600-calories-or-less apps, salads, pizzas and entrées. The five pizzas with a permanent place on the menu include Wild Mushroom & Aged Cheddar, Spinach Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onions, Roasted Eggplant Spinach & Feta, Garlic Garlic Chicken & Goat Cheese and Margherita.

"With so much excitement around our all-inclusive 'Love All, Feed All' menu and its 600-calories-or-less pizzas, we want to roll into 2020 with the introduction of even more unexpected options," said Jim Ilaria, CEO of UNO Pizzeria & Grill. "Whether you come to UNO for the deep dish pizza that made us famous or for a new 600-calories-or-less pizza while sticking to your New Year's resolutions, you can be sure you'll have enough delicious options to satisfy the whole family."

To view the "Love All, Feed All" menu, learn more and find UNO locations, please visit www.unos.com/love.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes 97 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 19 states, the District of Columbia, Honduras, Qatar, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about the joy of sharing a handcrafted pizza – from our famous Chicago Deep Dish, which we invented in 1943, to our Chicago Thin Crust, to our newest 600-calorie De-Lite Pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Dué Go, a fast-casual concept, Uno Express, a quick-service concept, and Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, schools, and supermarkets with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com.

SOURCE UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Related Links

http://www.unos.com

