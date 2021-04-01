UNO Pizzeria & Grill Says Goodbye To Deep Dish Pizza

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNO Pizzeria & Grill has announced that it will be removing artisan deep dish pizzas from its menu at all restaurant locations. Effective immediately, customers will no longer be able to order Chicago deep dish pizzas.

In an effort to scale back, the menu change was made to reduce some of the time and resources that go into preparing deep dish pizzas. Each restaurant makes their dough fresh every morning, shreds 40 pound blocks of mozzarella, chops all of the produce, and roasts all of the vegetables. Deep dish requires more ingredients than the restaurant's thin crust pizza, such as an increased amount of dough and cheese. On top of that, in order to achieve a crunchy high edge crust complemented by a thick layer of cheese and toppings, deep dish takes more time to bake than a typical pizza. Eliminating UNO Pizzeria & Grill's signature deep dish pizza will save both time and money.

The change does not come lightly, as deep dish pizza is an integral part of the brand's legacy. The pizzeria invented deep dish in the heart of downtown Chicago in 1943.

"If you know UNO, you know that deep dish pizza is extremely important to us – but so is time and money," said Erik Frederick, UNO's Chief Executive Officer.

For over 78 years, UNO's passion has been pizza. Not fast pizza, not cheap pizza, but full-on great pizza. Their deep dish pizza is a delicious fan-favorite that no one could ever imagine parting with…and that's why (April Fools'!) the restaurant isn't actually getting rid of it. That's right...deep dish pizza at UNO Pizzeria & Grill is here to stay.

"Yes, deep dish takes a little extra time to cook, a lot of extra effort, and it's more expensive to make," said Frederick. "At the end of the day, we wouldn't be UNO without deep dish and deep dish wouldn't be deep dish without UNO."

After the year that we've all had, UNO knows that its customers deserve the highest quality, freshest pizza out there. So, in celebration of UNO's signature menu staying put as well as in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day on April 5th, select UNO Pizzeria & Grill locations will be offering customers a buy one, get one deep dish pizza takeout offer from April 3rd through April 5th. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit: https://www.unos.com/DeepDishDay.php . Happy April Fools' Day!

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 90 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 18 states, and the District of Columbia, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which UNO invented in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to its gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies supermarkets, airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, and schools, with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com .

