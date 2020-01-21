UNOde50 Opens Second Store In Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNOde50, the Madrid-born jewelry brand known for its creativity and unique handcrafted styles, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Puerto Rico. The new location at Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce will join 23 other stores within North America.

UNOde50 is very excited to be opening a second location in Puerto Rico and to continue offering bold and unique designs to the local consumer. The brand has embarked on this new endeavor after experiencing continued success and steady year-over-year growth within Puerto Rico since relocating its San Juan location in 2017.

"We could not be happier about the opening of our newest location in Puerto Rico, which we believe will complement our location in San Juan very nicely," said Jason McNary, CEO of the Americas for UNOde50. "Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce is a great retail destination for fashion and style. Puerto Rico has really been a tremendous market for us and we're confident this location will serve us well as we continue to grow our retail footprint within North America and beyond."

The store products will include a full assortment of women's and men's jewelry and watches, including limited edition pieces all entirely handcrafted in Spain. The quality of the materials used, along with the unique mold-breaking designs, have positioned the brand as a world-renowned benchmark of success. In addition, the store atmosphere offers shoppers a unique experience with a small gallery devoted artwork handcrafted by the UNOde50 Design Team in limited editions of 50 pieces using noble materials such as oak and walnut combined with contrasting metals and leather details, which reflect the brands aesthetic and is available to customer purchase.

ABOUT UNOde50

UNOde50, a Spanish jewelry brand, was founded in the late 90's with a design concept that offered a different point of view. One that was exclusive, unique and limitless. The brand set out to unveil a revolution in which the techniques and processes of traditional jewelry-making would be used in the name of creativity.

Today, UNOde50 is present in over 40 countries with more than 100 stores in main cities around the world, including: Toronto, Madrid, Rome, Milan, Torino, Berlin, New York, Miami, Tokyo, Moscow and Paris, keeping its philosophy of exclusiveness through a highly crafted production process. For more information, visit unode50.com.

