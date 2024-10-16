UNPACK '25: THE TRENDS IN TRAVEL FROM EXPEDIA, HOTELS.COM AND VRBO

Detour Destinations, a new All-Inclusive Era and JOMO Travel are driving next year's travel plans

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia Group unveiled Unpack '25, the annual data-driven outlook for what's motivating travelers and where they will go next year.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/expedia/9272153-en-expedia-group-unveils-unpack-25-the-trends-in-travel-report

Vrbo The Phenomena-List: Northern Lights

Expedia Group analyzed first-party travel data, insights from 25,000 travelers, and the latest industry innovation to "unpack" the eight noteworthy travel trends for 2025 that include Detour Destinations, JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) Travel and One-Click Trips, which will take travelers from looking at their next trip on Instagram to booking it.

"Expedia Group continuously works to blend technology with travel, making journeys simpler and more enjoyable. The Unpack report is our opportunity to reflect on what travelers are seeking and how our partners are innovating," said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. "From this year's trends, I'm eager to book a One-Click Trip and visit some Detour Destinations for my next vacation."

Expedia – Detour Destinations: Next year, travelers are not only visiting the tried-and-true tourist destinations – they are adding detours. Expedia's destinations of the year are near popular hotspots, making them ideal day trips while also being attractive as main attractions. In the hunt for the less crowded and less well-known, 63% of consumers say they are likely to visit a Detour Destination on their next trip*.

Expedia compiled the 10 trending Detour Destinations for 2025 based on increase in flight searches:1

Reims, France (detour from Paris )

(detour from ) Brescia, Italy (detour from Milan )

(detour from ) Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun )

(detour from ) Santa Barbara, California , USA (detour from Los Angeles )

, USA (detour from ) Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland )

(detour from ) Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona )

(detour from ) Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo )

(detour from ) Abu Dhabi , UAE (detour from Dubai )

, UAE (detour from ) Krabi, Thailand (detour from Phuket )

(detour from ) Canmore, Alberta, Canada (detour from Calgary )

Explore each Detour Destination here.

Expedia – Goods Getaways: TikTok has inspired travelers to take trips in search of craveable (and share-worthy) specialty goods. Whether it's a viral chocolate bar from Dubai, butter from France, skincare products from Korea or Japanese candy, travelers are making extra space in their carry-ons for unique treasures, even creating entire trips around getting the goods.

When going on vacation, 39% of travelers visit grocery stores or supermarkets and 44% shop for local goods they can't get at home.* Coffee tours in Costa Rica, tea tastings in China and matcha experiences in Japan are some of the most popular Goods Getaway experiences bookable on Expedia.2

Enter a new souven-era and explore more Goods Getaways here.

Hotels.com – All-Inclusive Era: All-inclusive resorts are far more than families looking for fun in the sun by the pool. Today's all-inclusives are attracting Gen Zers who are looking for stress-free stays and a good deal. One-third of Gen Z travelers said their perception of all-inclusive hotels has changed for the better and 42% say an all-inclusive resort would be their preferred hotel type.

The top three reasons Gen Z is embracing their All-Inclusive Era are minimal stress (41%), ease of booking (39%), and because staying at all-inclusive hotels feels luxurious (38%).*

See a curated collection of All-Inclusive Era resort stays here.

Hotels.com – Hotel Restaurant Renaissance: When booking hotels, travelers are not just making room reservations — they're making dinner reservations, too. Hotels around the world have opened critically acclaimed restaurants featuring Michelin-starred chefs and rotating seasonal menus to attract guests.

Travelers are seeking standout hotel dining experiences; positive reviews about hotel restaurants, chefs and bars increased by 40% YoY on Hotels.com.3 Furthermore, nearly a third of travelers say room service from a famous hotel restaurant would make them more likely to book, while 31% say restaurant tables reserved exclusively for hotel guests would be their top reason.

Find the top hotel restaurant recommendations from Hotels.com here.

Vrbo – JOMO Travel: We often experience FOMO when seeing others go on action-packed vacations, but in 2025, travelers will embrace JOMO, the joy of missing out. JOMO Travel means doing less on vacation to escape the hustle bustle of everyday life and staying at cozy cabins or peaceful beach houses to boost relaxation and reconnection. Two-thirds (62%) of travelers say these types of trips reduce stress and anxiety, and nearly half say that it enhances quality time with loved ones.

The best way to experience JOMO Travel is from a charming beach house, secluded lakeside lodge or cozy mountain chalet. The top vacation rental amenities JOMO Travelers are seeking are pools, tranquil gardens, hot tubs and porches with a view.*

Ready to miss out? Find JOMO Travel-approved vacation homes from Vrbo here.

Vrbo – The Phenomena-List: Droves of travelers booked private vacation homes along the path of totality to see the total solar eclipse in 2024, proving people will travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life. Survey data revealed that the Northern Lights (61%) are the top phenomenon travelers want to see, followed by geological phenomena (30%) like volcanoes, geysers and hot springs. Eighty percent of travelers say it's important to stay in a place that offers prime viewing for these natural wonders,* so it's no surprise that private vacation homes in secluded or rural destinations are ideal for phenomena-seekers.

Vrbo handpicked these natural phenomena that travelers will want a front-row seat to in 2025:

International Dark Sky Park - Arches National Park, Utah

Synchronous firefly season - Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, TN

Penguin parade - Phillip Island near Melbourne, Australia

near Bioluminescent plankton - Vero Beach, Florida

"Black Sun" starlings' migration - Wadden Sea National Park, Denmark

Ballet of Japanese cranes - Hokkaido, Japan

Highest tides in the world, walk on the ocean floor - Bay of Fundy, Canada

Starling murmurations - Somerset, U.K.

Volcanoes, lava fields and black sand beaches - Reykjavík, Iceland

Northern Lights - Lapland region, Finland

Discover private vacation homes near some of the world's most impressive natural wonders here.

2025 Set-Jetting Forecast: From bingeworthy streaming shows to reality TV, travelers keep turning to the screen for trip inspiration. Since Expedia Group identified Set-Jetting as a travel behavior in 2022, the trend continues to grow. Two-thirds of travelers say movies, streaming services and TV shows have influenced their travel choices, a 16% increase from last year.

For the second year, Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo compiled the Set-Jetting Forecast to reveal what entertainment-inspired destinations travelers will head to in 2025. Destinations inspired by "Emily in Paris" and "White Lotus" are not the only Set-Jetting standouts, as proven by Expedia search data following these releases:4

Dubai inspired by "The Real Housewives of Dubai "

inspired by "The Real Housewives of " Montana and Wyoming inspired by " Yellowstone "

and inspired by " " New York City inspired by "And Just Like That..."

inspired by "And Just Like That..." Cape Town inspired by "One Piece"

inspired by "One Piece" Scotland inspired by "The Traitors"

Learn more about the destinations in the 2025 Set-Jetting Forecast here.

One-Click Trips: Half of consumers make daily, weekly or monthly purchases because of trusted influencer content.5 Though shopping on Instagram and TikTok has become the new normal for lower-ticket items like fashion and beauty, travel shopping on social media is still in its early stages. Half of consumers say they have wanted to book a trip they saw on their social feeds, but cited time and complexity as the primary barriers. Expedia recently launched travel industry-first shoppable storefronts curated by social media creators, tastemakers and brands with more than 100 Travel Shops live on the Expedia app.

Read more about One-Click Trips here and shop Creator-curated travel recommendations on Expedia's Travel Shops.

To learn more about the travel trends in Unpack '25™ here and download the full report. Visit www.expedia.com/newsroom for Unpack '25 assets and more news from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo.

Notes to the editor:

All-Inclusive Era resorts around the world:

Hotel Restaurant Renaissance hotels with notable dining experiences:

Hotel del Coronado - Coronado, California

The grand opening of the world-famous Nobu restaurant at the Hotel del Coronado is scheduled for next year.

- The grand opening of the world-famous Nobu restaurant at the Hotel del is scheduled for next year. Susana Balbo Winemaker's House - Chacras de Coria, Argentina

Argentinian winemaker Susana Balbo gives wine pairings at this boutique hotel near Mendoza.

Argentinian winemaker gives wine pairings at this boutique hotel near Mendoza. ROMEO Napoli - Naples, Italy

Michelin-star winner Alain Ducasse appointed upcomer Alessandro Lucassino as the new executive chef for Il Ristorante Alain Ducasse.

The Phenomena-List

The best times of year to experience the Phenomena-List destinations for peak viewing:

April–May or Sept.–Oct.: International Dark Sky Park - Arches National Park, Utah

May–June: Synchronous firefly season - Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, TN

Year-round: Penguin parade - Phillip Island near Melbourne, Australia

near July–Sept.: Bioluminescent plankton - Vero Beach, Florida

Feb.–mid-April and Aug.–Dec.: "Black Sun" starlings' migration - Wadden Sea National Park, Denmark

Feb.– March: Ballet of Japanese cranes - Hokkaido, Japan

Year-round; for peak tides, visit during a full moon cycle: Highest tides in the world, walk on the ocean floor – Bay of Fundy, Canada

Dec.–Jan.: Starling murmurations - Somerset, U.K.

June–Aug.: Volcanoes, lava fields and black sand beaches - Reykjavík, Iceland

End of Aug.–April: Northern Lights - Lapland region, Finland

2025 Set-Jetting Forecast:

*Methodology

Third-party research was commissioned by Expedia Group and conducted by market research firm OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. The study was conducted among 25,000 respondents across 19 countries, among adults who have traveled for leisure or plan to in the next three years.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

Follow Hotels.com on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Follow Vrbo on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X, and YouTube.

1 Date range Sept. 1, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2024

2 Based on global activities data on Expedia between Jan. 1 – Aug. 1, 2024

3 Based on hotel review data on Hotels.com between Jan. 1, 2024 – July 4, 2024 vs Jan. 1 – July 4, 2023

4 Based on Expedia travel data comparing release dates to 90 days after in 2023, to the same dates in 2022.

5 The 2024 Influencer Marketing Report: In Influencers we Trust, Sprout Social (April 2024)

SOURCE Expedia Group