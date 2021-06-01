Unparalleled Fogging Device for Quick, Easy and Effective Disinfection

Spraying disinfectant solution using the DFH enables the user to reach the smallest gaps and corners that are difficult to reach with conventional sprayers because of their larger droplet size.

In addition, the Dry Fog disinfecting solution easily drifts and diffuse with the air flow, so it effectively disinfects and deodorizes. The long spray wand makes it convenient to precisely disinfect and/or deodorize high up, the floor and hard to reach areas.

The main unit has a built-in lithium-ion battery for 40 minutes of continuous use on a single charge, without the hassle of annoying power cables or running out of short-lived battery charges. The harness and shoulder pads are ergonomically designed for well-balanced carrying, even with extended use.

In addition to the Dry-Fog HIGHNOW (R), IKEUCHI has a lineup of other mobile disinfection equipment. The "Dry-Fog STAND" which can quickly disinfect and deodorize every part of a large area, and the "SETOV Spray Unit", a spraying device which is very easy to handle and can be placed practically anywhere.

About H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.:

IKEUCHI was founded in Kure city, Hiroshima, Japan, as manufacturer of the world's first "precision-guaranteed" ceramic spray nozzles. Ever since its founding, IKEUCHI has been contributing to the formation of a prosperous and enriched society by developing methods of producing fog and related applications and providing them to the world. Its activities have always centered upon "fog", including the classification of spray droplet sizes, opening up fog for industrial use. Leading to the development of Dry Fog nozzles to achieve the world's finest fog droplets and the development of various businesses using fog.

