Unparalleled Functional Aesthetics Center, LYV (Longevity, Youthfulness, Vitality), Opens in Tyler, Texas

Complimentary Launch Party November 18th will Feature EXOMIND— A Breakthrough Device for Mental Wellbeing

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LYV, a forward-thinking wellness center that blends functional medicine with advanced aesthetic treatments, has officially opened in Tyler, TX. LYV (short for Longevity, Youthfulness, and Vitality) was founded by Dr. Clint Carter, owner of MyMD Select in Tyler, a leading direct primary care clinic focused on personalized, affordable healthcare.

"My journey from emergency medicine to reinventing healthcare delivery began with MyMD Select," said Dr. Carter. "LYV is our next step—bringing patients the same high-touch, individualized care with the added focus on looking and feeling their best for the long haul."

LYV offers a wide range of cutting-edge treatments including microneedling and radiofrequency skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, hair restoration, and therapies for body contouring, facial toning, pelvic floor strengthening, and more. Many of the technologies used are new to the Tyler area, offering local patients access to innovations previously available only in major metro areas.

Highlighted Treatments:

Emsculpt Neo – A non-invasive device that uses muscle activation and heat to simultaneously reduce fat and build muscle. One session equals the effect of 20,000 sit-ups.

Emface – A needle-free facial treatment that tones underlying muscles, tightens skin, and reduces wrinkles (essentially providing a gentle, non-surgical facelift).

EMSELLA – A fully clothed, seated treatment that strengthens the pelvic floor and helps restore bladder control through muscle stimulation.

EXOMIND – A groundbreaking, FDA-cleared device that uses gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate brain regions tied to emotional regulation, cognitive function, and resilience. Treatments are non-invasive and recommended twice weekly for three weeks.

You're Invited to a Free Event: Join LYV's brand launch party on Tuesday, Nov 18, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at 2520 Oak Manor Rd., Tyler, TX in the MyMD Select clinic. Enjoy music, refreshments, and exclusive discounts.

Want a personal demo? Appointments are available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the 18th. RSVP: Call 903-598-5228 or visit lyvyourbest.com.

SOURCE MYMD Select