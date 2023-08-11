Unparalleled Legal Power Unites to Aid Maui Fire Victims: Walkup Fire Team Joins Forces with Davis Levin Livingston and Panish Shea Boyle and Ravipudi

Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger

11 Aug, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating August 2023 wildfire that has claimed the lives of over 60 individuals and uprooted thousands, the Walkup Fire team has united with Hawaii's Davis Levin Livingston and Southern California's Panish Shea Boyle and Ravipudi.

This group brings together an exceptional consortium of legal expertise, renowned for their unrivaled success in cases of wrongful death, personal injury, and extensive property loss stemming from electrically ignited wildfires.

The wind-fueled inferno left a trail of destruction through the heart of Maui, obliterating significant portions of the historic town of Lahaina. With a red flag warning ominously anticipated by the National Weather Service, conditions were perfectly aligned for the catastrophic results of negligence, as ample fuel combined with hurricane-force winds created a volatile environment.

More than 80% of wildfires in the United States result from human or industrial activity. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire's origin may be attributed to utility-related activities caused by contact between an electrical transmission line and vegetation during foreseeable high winds.

The Walkup Wild Fire team is renowned for their pivotal role as co-lead counsel in the aftermath of the 2017 California Wine Country fires and for securing hundreds of millions of dollars in restitution for victims of the 2017 Wine Country fires, 2018 Butte County Camp Fires, and the 2018 Southern California Thomas fire. These experienced attorneys are now channeling their substantial experience to assist the residents of Maui, Hawaii, in the aftermath of this mass disaster.

In collaboration with Hawaii's Davis Levin Livingston and Southern California's Panish Shea Boyle and Ravipudi, the Walkup Fire team is committed to aiding Maui residents in their journey toward recovery from this tragedy.

The time to act is now for those who have lost loved ones, sustained significant injuries, or lost their homes and businesses. Individuals are encouraged to contact Walkup Firm partners Michael A. Kelly, Khaldoun Baghdadi, or Andrew McDevitt.
Reach out today by calling 415-981-7210 or visit our website at www.walkuplawoffice.com

