Unparalleled Sky‑High Views at Avra Metropolitan Set a New Standard in Naples Living

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avra at Metropolitan Naples is capturing attention for offering views no other building in Southwest Florida can match. The striking new high‑rise condominium community provides a unique vantage point where residents can see the gulf, Naples Bay and the vibrant city skyline all from a single location — a perspective you won't find elsewhere in Naples.

Rising 15 stories high, the boutique tower's floor‑to‑ceiling windows and expansive outdoor terraces frame the gulf and the bayfront to the west and downtown Naples below, creating sweeping panoramas that change from sunrise to sunset.

"The views at Avra are simply unmatched in Naples," said Ed Gonzalez, Director of Sales. "Every residence offers a perspective that you won't find anywhere else in the city."

Amenities at Avra Metropolitan Naples leave nothing to be desired. Atop the building, a rooftop infinity pool provides sweeping, uninterrupted views that encompass the sky, sea, and city skyline. The fifth-floor amenity level provides its own spectacular views and includes gathering spaces with indoor and outdoor lounges, an outdoor kitchen with grilling areas, and a private golf putting green, offering residents recreational and social opportunities without leaving the building.

"The amenities at Avra at Metropolitan Naples are unlike anything you'll find in the area," continues Gonzalez, "From the moment you walk into the building, you know you're in a world-class environment that sets a new standard for upscale living."

Health and wellness are central to the community, with a modern fitness center and a dedicated yoga studio with sweeping views of the bay and gulf, providing residents spaces for both movement and mindfulness.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is not only as a place to live but offers a lifestyle destination, blending luxury, recreation, and panoramic views into a unique way of life in Downtown Naples.

In intimate collection of just 56 residences features two-, three- and four-bedroom residences spanning 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet of meticulously designed interiors. With pricing beginning at $2 million and select homes surpassing $7 million, Avra at Metropolitan Naples is reserved for those who value privacy, refinement, and enduring sophistication. The perfect home-base close to all that Naples offers.

Prospective buyers are invited to experience the new sales gallery and learn more about this landmark opportunity in Naples. For details, visit MetropolitanNaples.com or call 239-758-9500. The Avra at Metropolitan Naples sales gallery is located at 1950 Mayfair Street, Naples, FL 34104.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential high-rise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

