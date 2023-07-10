Unphased by Inflation Grocery Shoppers Did Not Cut Spending for Graduation and 4th of July Celebrations

Grocery Doppio's survey of grocery industry executives, shoppers, and shopping data reveals high shopper confidence, a slight drop in digital's share of grocery sales, and a revival in delivery orders.



NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisiv , a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, today revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for H1 2023 . The Performance Scorecard reflects the latest analysis of shopper orders, plus a summer outlook around consumers' grocery shopping behaviors.

This month's scorecard reveals new findings from June 2023 in context of Q2 and H2. Key findings include:

59% of shoppers don't believe they need to cut their spending through the rest of the year.

of shoppers their spending through the rest of the year. 87% of those with graduation celebrations said they would not change their plans in response to inflation.

of those with said they would not change their plans in response to inflation. 79% of shoppers said they planned to spend as much, if not more on their 4th of July festivities as they did in 2022, and there was a 13% increase in net new items bought for July 4th weekend, as compared to last year.

of shoppers said they planned to spend as much, if not more on their as they did in 2022, and there was a bought for weekend, as compared to last year. In Q2 2023, 49.1% of all digital orders were fulfilled via home delivery , reversing a trend towards store pickup amidst record high temperatures. This compares to 48.5% in Q1.

of all digital orders were fulfilled via , reversing a trend towards store pickup amidst record high temperatures. This compares to 48.5% in Q1. Home delivery continues to dominate shopper preference at small grocers, claiming 66.7%. That compares to 48.6% at large grocers.

Grocery Doppio's "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard" for H1 2023

The monthly State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecards are one of many resources available on the Grocery Doppio website. The reports are built around data analysis of 1.9 million shopper orders and survey results from more than 32,500 shoppers and 3,148 U.S. grocery executives.

More key findings from the H1 2023 Performance Scorecard include:

Digital grocery growth appears to have peaked

After months of slowed growth of digital sales, Q2 2023 witnessed a 1.4% drop in digital grocery sales , down from $29.9B in Q1 to $29.5B in Q2, despite a nearly 5% increase in total grocery sales in the same period.

Third-party providers continue to lose market share

Grocery sales through third parties fell from $5.4 billion to $5.1 billion , representing a 5.6% reduction between Q1 and Q2 2023.

"Consumers appear to have adjusted to inflation," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisiv and Grocery Doppio. "Even as the cost of groceries continues to rise, consumers are spending as much on summer celebrations and holidays as they did in the past, and eating out more than you might expect."

"We've reached a new level of maturity in digital grocery," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer of Wynshop. "As shoppers continue to demonstrate their preference to buy direct, grocers have clear opportunities to satisfy shoppers' fulfillment preferences, run digital holiday promotions, and otherwise personalize the customer journey."

Grocery Doppio is a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth. Each month, Grocery Doppio brings together rich, research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, inspiring perspectives, and deep performance benchmarks that identify improvement opportunities for grocery retailers.

To download Grocery Doppio's "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard: H1 2023," click here. On July 19 at 12PM EST, Incisiv and Wynshop will be hosting a webinar to discuss the H1 2023 performance scorecard findings together with Doug Baker, VP of Industry Relations at FMI . Click here to register.

