UNPLUG COLLABORATIVE LAUNCHES "UNPLUGGED VILLAGE" INITIATIVE AS PART OF NATIONAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING 2022

One of the goals of National Day of Unplugging 2022 is for communities to organize local "Unplugged Village" experiences Tweet this

The "Unplugged Village" initiative has given birth to human-centric programs that range from a Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo dance music party (hosted by 22andGood4u) to smartphone nap-sack giveaways to enhance device-free dining (courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurants); local history immersion at civic institutions like High Point Museum; visits to public parks, beaches, farmers' markets, and wineries; reading, gardening, picnicking and nature scavenger hunts with programming partner, Latino Outdoors; and dozens of arts and crafts ideas such as rock painting (inspired by The Kindness Rocks Project), mess-free creative art projects courtesy of Wikki Stix, and DIY woodworking for kids (free kits provided by The Home Depot, Inc.).

For more than a decade, National Day of Unplugging has inspired thousands of families, schools, communities, religious organizations, and businesses around the world to use its platform and free event and activity resources to adopt a healthy balance with technology use in their daily lives.

To start a local Unplugged Village and view the full list of suggested activities of what to do on NDU 2022, visit, nationaldayofunplugging.com.

Unplug Collaborative (Kim Cavallo, executive director; Claudia Erickson, director of partnerships) is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders, and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement. Visit UnplugCollaborative.org.

