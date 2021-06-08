Unplugging the Electric Vehicle Market's Spin

The electric vehicle sector is the least understood and most boasted sector in the world.

The electric vehicle sector is among the least understood and most boosted sectors in the world. This report challenges the conventional assumptions on EVs. Its analysis and conclusions will help investors identify publicly traded and private companies that will succeed, and those that will fail.

The report is $2,999.00 and will be available June 21, 2021. Only 50 copies are available.

Key elements of this report include:

An overview of the electric vehicle, from mining to production to market to disposal

An assessment of the sustainability of EVs and their components

How changes in the total cost of ownership of EVs and other vehicles will affect demand

A special focus on the sourcing of minerals critical for EVs

2030 – Are automakers making empty promises of an immediate electric future?

Valuation creep and the dangers of investors' "green" colored glasses (are EVs really more environmentally friendly?)

Research in the Battery Management Systems (BMS)—a key and much overlooked critical part of the EV "revolution"

An investigation into the infrastructure required by EVs

A special focus into problems in the EV supply chain

The global power shift underlying the all-electric future

EV winners, losers, and companies with hollow promises

Outline of the report's contents with biographies of the research team https://www.unicusresearch.com/pre-order

To Order The Report https://www.unicusresearch.com/

Company's bio:

Unicus Research provides research and actionable recommendations, long and short, to emerging and established money managers as an outsourced world class research firm.

Office: (203) 244 4070 Email: [email protected]

The Researchers and Economists:

Julian Morris, FRSA is an international expert on economics, finance, technology, health, the environment, and related policy matters.

Lakshmi Ganapathi, MBA CEO/founder Unicus Research, is a seasoned expert on long/short opportunities. She a 10-year Wall Street veteran analyst whose portfolio of recommendations has earned her clients roughly a 40% ROI over the years.

L. Burke Files CACM, DDP is an international expert in financial research, forensic fraud and due diligence.

SOURCE Unicus Research

Related Links

https://www.unicusresearch.com

