"This auction event is kind of a win for the City of Muskogee," said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "Often times when new investors make a purchase, they bring a vision, make improvements, purchase local services and products."

She added that this is also a great opportunity for someone who is considering starting a side business as a landlord. "These are leased homes and our anticipated market value indicates these will be affordable for first-time investors,"

Fitzwilson explained that the online auctions are conducted at AuctionNetwork.com, which is the online bidding platform for the auction company. Buyers simply need to register to create an account and bid on the properties at any time during the 5-day event. All the auctions begin at 10am on Sunday June 3, and end at staggering times on Thursday June 7, starting around noon.

Terms of the auction are 10% down upon being declared the high bidder, with the balance of the purchase price due in 30 days. The auctions are "as is, where is" and are not subject to contingencies. There is a 5% Buyer's Premium, also due at closing. There is no deposit required to bid online.

To view the properties please visit https://www.williamsauction.com/muskogee

Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com ) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unprecedented-22-home-auction-set-for-june-3-7-300657219.html

SOURCE Williams & Williams

Related Links

http://www.williamsauction.com

