Unprecedented Achievement: AvAir Secures Top Spot as Parts Supplier of the Year for the Fourth Consecutive Time

AvAir

30 Jan, 2024, 12:58 ET

Airline Economics' Aviation 100 Awards Recognize Outstanding Performers in the Aerospace Industry

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, AvAir, an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, was awarded the No. 1 position on Airline Economics' Aviation 100 "Parts Supplier of the Year" award, recognizing the company as a top leader in the industry with an impeccable reputation.

AvAir team accepting Parts Supplier of the Year Awards, Airline Econimics Aviation 100 Awards 2024, RDS, Dublin. January 2024
"What an achievement!" said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing the best service, going above and beyond for our clients, and the hard work and dedication our team has to make AvAir the best in the industry."

The past year, AvAir's expanded its industry partnerships and continued to develop and support its existing clients. The leadership team's nimble actions and decisions have supported the company's growth and leading position in the industry. Additionally, AvAir has continued to hire new team members in a variety of departments in both the Arizona and Ireland offices.

This award was given at Airline Economics 13th annual Aviation 100 Global Leader Awards in Dublin. Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey.

With an unmatched financial purchasing capability, AvAir looks to continue to grow its pool of inventory throughout this year and beyond.

AvAir, now in its 23 year in business, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

