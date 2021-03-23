Unprecedented Demand: Silversea's World Cruise 2023, South Side Story, Achieves Record Sales

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises has shattered its bookings records with its new arts-inspired World Cruise 2023, entitled 'South Side Story - All the World's a Stage'. Following the most successful pre-sale in the cruise line's history, the 139-day voyage fully sold out on the day of its general opening. The immersive voyage will take guests deep into the Southern Hemisphere, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.

World Cruise 2023 - South Side Story

"We are delighted to have seen unprecedented demand for our World Cruise 2023, South Side Story, which sold out within hours of its general opening," says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President & CEO. "The most successful World Cruise launch in the history of our cruise line, this triumph pays testament to the strong demand we are seeing in the market, particularly from affluent, sophisticated travelers. I strongly advise our travel partners to be quick in adding their interested clients to the voyage's waitlist, as Silver Shadow is sure to embark upon this remarkable itinerary at capacity."

As it charts a course through captivating landscapes, each segment will unlock the history, culture and spirit of the people and places visited. Exclusive World Cruise events will open the doors to the sights, tastes and rhythms of local life, and shine a light on regional music, art, theatre, and dance traditions with authentic performances. Recently previewed through Silversea's largest-ever creative production, this exceptional world journey will provide an epic stage for discovery, with each guest enjoying the role of both spectator and storyteller.

Following a Bon Voyage reception and dinner aboard the intimate, all-suite Silver Shadow, guests traveling aboard the World Cruise 2023 will depart Sydney on January 10, 2023, and arrive in Fort Lauderdale on May 28. The itinerary will present an extraordinary mix of destinations, from the remote wonders of Papua New Guinea, Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Cape Verde to iconic regions and cities, often unlocked on overnight calls (20 in total), including 10 days spent exploring Tasmania and New Zealand, three days in Myanmar, and a full week in South Africa. And, for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, Silver Shadow will sail the Amazon River to unlock the natural and cultural wonders of this legendary region.

DOOR-TO-DOOR COMFORT

In another first in the history of Silversea, each guest will enjoy a seamless World Cruise journey that starts and ends at their doorstep, with private executive transfers to and from their local airport. Moreover, guests will benefit from private assistance to their gate/lounge and gain access to designated airline lounges. They will then enjoy a superior flight experience from select U.S. and U.K. gateways to Sydney, Australia, experiencing a new level of comfort in Qantas Business Class with more space to relax and a dedicated cabin. They will taste the freshest seasonal ingredients and enjoy Australian hospitality in-flight, presented by Qantas Airways in partnership with Silversea. Once in Sydney, travelers will then experience VIP arrival assistance, private executive transfers, and priority embarkation. Silver Shadow's butlers will then be available to assist guests in unpacking, should they wish.

Among many remarkable highlights of the World Cruise 2023, the following overview provides insight on the standout experiences of each segment:

MYSTICAL LANDS AND NATURAL TREASURES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND : SYDNEY TO AUCKLAND

Tracing a southward and then easterly route from Sydney to Auckland , guests will enjoy a 10-day exploration of the natural history of Tasmania and New Zealand for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise. Stops in Hobart, Dunedin , Akaroa, Picton, Wellington , Napier and Tauranga are complemented by a cruise through the stunning Milford Sound. From Picton, guests will enjoy an exclusive sunset World Cruise event, hosted at the Cloudy Bay Estate, where they will tour the cellar, meet the award-winning vintners and then savor a delectable dinner paired with the estate's finest wines and musical entertainment.

The itinerary continues from Auckland through the Bay of Islands to explore a string of island gems in Melanesia, Micronesia and the Philippines , before arriving in Manila . Through specially designed World Cruise events, guests will gain insight on the life and traditions of these remote island communities -- from the water drumming women of Vanuatu to the Baining fire dancers of Papua New Guinea for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise. Additionally, guests will relax during a private beach day on Kalanggaman Island, enjoying lunch, entertainment and plenty of time to stroll the white powdery sands of this untouched paradise.

From Manila , Silver Shadow will set a winding course through the South China Sea in search of new adventures and exotic cultures, ultimately arriving in Singapore . Along the way, intriguing places like Hong Kong , Ha Long Bay , Ho Chi Minh City , and Bangkok will be showcased with overnight or multi-night stays. In Ha Long Bay, a bespoke World Cruise event, hosted within one of the bay's mysterious caves, offers guests the rare opportunity to enjoy an evening of authentic Vietnamese cuisine by candlelight, set amid the natural majesty of a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site. Local performers will delight guests with traditional Vietnamese cultural displays, including Xoan and Cai Luong singing, as well as the art of water puppetry. As glasses clink and shadows dance upon ancient limestone walls, guests will find this a magical stage for writing their own story.

When Silver Shadow departs Singapore for Mahé, a trove of storied lands will welcome guests along an amazing stretch of the Indian Ocean, from the Bay of Bengal to glistening isles off Africa's eastern coastline. The countries of Malaysia , Thailand , Myanmar , Sri Lanka , the Maldives and the Seychelles are the headliners for this segment. Three days offer deep exploration of the pagodas, architecture and ethereal beauty of Myanmar . In Sri Lanka , the cultural footprint of past eras -- Dutch, Portuguese and British -- awaits discovery, along with a bevy of UNESCO-listed World Heritage Sites. The sun-drenched beaches of the Maldives and the Seychelles provide the perfect finale for this segment.

On this 23-day journey from Mahé to Cape Town , some of the world's most fascinating natural and cultural treasures will take center stage -- from the Spice Island heritage of Tanzania and the rich biodiversity of Madagascar (explored over the course of three days) to the rugged natural beauty of Mauritius and Réunion (both not visited on a Silversea World Cruise for several years), and the Big Five of South Africa . Crowning the experience will be a World Cruise event in the historic Stone Town of Zanzibar, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site. Staged in the town's iconic Old Fort, the specially produced show will pay tribute to the musical legacy of Freddie Mercury , Stone Town's native son and one of the world's most renowned entertainers. Guests will also enjoy dinner in this atmospheric setting.

Namibia . Angola . Ghana . Ivory Coast . Gambia . The names alone evoke a sense of excitement and wonder. These are the stars of Silver Shadow's first voyage in the Atlantic, as the ship's odyssey continues from Cape Town to Dakar , along the western shores of Africa . Windswept sand dunes, colorful colonial architecture, historic castles, lush rainforests and voodoo spirituality are among the discoveries that await guests in this corner of the world. The segment launches with a World Cruise event staged fittingly in a rugby field overlooking Cape Town Stadium, where guests will feast on an array of traditional game day delicacies as they watch an outdoor screening of the blockbuster movie 'Invictus,' a historical drama about Nelson Mandela and the role of rugby in healing a nation. Mandela's former private secretary, Zelda Lagrange , will also be in attendance as a special guest.

This transatlantic segment from Dakar to Manaus spends three days exploring the volcanic archipelago of Cape Verde , with its striking mountain scenery, picturesque beaches and bustling markets, enriched by a unique blend of African and European cultures. Then, five leisurely days at sea provide a relaxing prelude to the adventure that lies ahead -- a cruise on the Amazon River, for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise. Set within the world's most diverse ecosystem, the Amazon Rainforest, the legendary river weaves a path through a remarkable variety of flora and fauna. At the point where the Amazon meets the Rio Negro lies the town of Manaus and its magnificent 19th-century Opera House. Here, Silversea will stage a World Cruise event, at which guests will witness an exclusive evening performance during the Amazonas Opera Festival, complete with champagne and canapés.

Stretching from Manaus to Fort Lauderdale , the closing act for the World Cruise 2023 takes place in the glistening waters of the incomparable Caribbean . Following three days cruising the Amazon, with visits to two Brazilian towns situated along the river, and then a stop at tiny Île Royale in French Guiana , the pastel-hued townscapes and sun-kissed beaches of the Caribbean will soon come into view. Mayreau, St. John's , Gustavia, and San Juan are among the final stops as Silver Shadow wraps up this incredible discovery of the Southern Hemisphere. In St. John's , guests will enjoy an exclusive farewell event at the Government House, featuring cocktails, dinner, and fireworks.

WHISPERED LUXURY ABOARD SILVER SHADOW

Whispering luxury, the recently refurbished 388-guest Silver Shadow features all ocean-view suites, the personalized service of butlers, and sumptuous cuisine highlighted by regional specialties. Enhancing the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary premium wines and spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests' preferences; a complimentary in-suite 24-hour dining service; and complimentary Wi-Fi.

WORLD CRUISE BENEFITS AND INCLUSIONS

Full World Cruise 2023 guests will also benefit from the following inclusions:

Business Class Air (from select countries/gateways)

Private executive transfers between home, airport and ship*

Meet and Greet**

Bon Voyage reception, dinner and overnight accommodations aboard ship

Complimentary Shore Excursions (at least one in each port)

$1,000 Onboard Spending Credit per guest (up to $2,000 per suite)

Onboard Spending Credit per guest (up to per suite) Exclusive World Cruise Events

Special Commemorative Gifts

Complimentary Silver Shore Baggage Valet***

Complimentary Laundry Service

Complimentary Unlimited Wi-Fi

Medical Service****

Visa Package*****

Fares for World Cruise 2023 range from USD 74,000 to USD 278,000 per guest, based on double occupancy.

*Up to 60 miles per transfer

**At select airports, on arrival/transfer to international flight to Sydney

***Between home and ship in Sydney and in Fort Lauderdale (up to two bags, 50lbs/23kg each, per guest)

****Medical service includes:

Visits to the ship's Medical Center

Medical services typically provided for which a fee is normally charged

Any medical tests administered on board

Medications prescribed by the onboard doctor to treat an ailment

Not included: refills on any prescription drugs, the cost of transferring a guest to land-based facility for treatment, medical evacuations, or any other costs incurred off the ship.

*****For USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia only

